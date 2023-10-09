In 2023, HBO Max was rebranded as Max in the US (although stays HBO Max elsewhere) to expand its content range through a merger with Discovery+. Max boasts an impressive library, featuring hits like House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones, and The Last of Us. However, the cost of Max varies dramatically between countries, with monthly fees in the US reaching $9.99, while in Argentina you can enjoy the same plan for just around $2!

So, how can you get Max cheaper, regardless of your location? The solution lies in using a VPN. With a reliable VPN, you can obtain a new IP address and change your virtual location to a country offering lower Max subscription rates. Moreover, a VPN provides additional benefits, such as unblocking restricted content, data encryption, and ad-blocking.

If you're unsure where to begin, read on to learn how to secure budget-friendly Max plans with a VPN. We'll also introduce you to the top VPNs that excel at achieving this.

How to get Max cheaper with a VPN

Choose a reliable VPN. We recommend NordVPN, now 68% OFF! Install and set up the VPN on your device Log in and connect to a server in Argentina Go to the Max website and create a new account Enjoy Max with a great discount, wherever you are!

How can a VPN help you to get a cheaper Max subscription?

Max's pricing varies significantly from one country to another, due to a combination of factors, including differences in local economies, market competition, licensing agreements, and regulatory requirements. For example, while Max subscription costs $9.99/month in the US, viewers in Argentina enjoy rates as low as $2/month for the same plan.

The good news is that you can use a top-notch VPN to take advantage of these regional price differences. By changing your IP address and choosing a server at a location with the most affordable Max plan, you can gain access to the lower rates.

But not all VPNs are equally suitable. Max, like Netflix and many other platforms, employs robust geo-blocks to restrict access from unauthorized regions. Using a mediocre VPN may result in frustrating encounters with error messages.

Due to this, we've curated a list of high-quality VPN services that seamlessly circumvent Max's geo-restrictions while delivering performance, protection, adaptability, and rapid speeds.

Continue reading to find the top VPNs for securing a cheaper Max subscription in 2023.

Best VPNs to get Max cheaper

Securing a wallet-friendly Max subscription requires a reliable VPN for Max. Essential features include a global server network to bypass geo-restrictions, blazing-fast speeds for uninterrupted streaming, and robust security measures to ensure online safety. Here are the top VPNs that meet these criteria.

NordVPN – best VPN to get Max cheap in 2023 Surfshark – strong VPN for cheaper Max with unlimited connections and a free trial Atlas VPN – freemium VPN to cut costs on Max

How we tested VPNs to get cheaper Max

In our pursuit of finding the ideal VPN for getting HBO Max at a lower cost, we tested 32 VPN providers based on criteria such as unblocking capabilities, server network, connection speed, and more:

Bypassing Max geo-blocks . Streaming services like Max employ advanced technology to prevent VPN usage, so our selections had to consistently outmaneuver these restrictions. So, only top-tier VPNs made the cut.

. Streaming services like Max employ advanced technology to prevent VPN usage, so our selections had to consistently outmaneuver these restrictions. So, only top-tier VPNs made the cut. Extensive server fleet . It is vital to ensure there are plenty of servers in countries offering budget-friendly Max rates. Also, the closer the server is to your physical location, the better connection speeds you get.

. It is vital to ensure there are plenty of servers in countries offering budget-friendly Max rates. Also, the closer the server is to your physical location, the better connection speeds you get. Fast connections . Since seamless Max streaming highly depends on connection speed, we thoroughly evaluated VPNs to ensure they deliver rapid speeds, enabling uninterrupted viewing pleasure.

. Since seamless Max streaming highly depends on connection speed, we thoroughly evaluated VPNs to ensure they deliver rapid speeds, enabling uninterrupted viewing pleasure. Robust security measures . A strong VPN should include 256-bit AES encryption, a kill switch, and a strict no-logs policy. These features are essential for safeguarding user data and ensuring anonymity.

. A strong VPN should include 256-bit AES encryption, a kill switch, and a strict no-logs policy. These features are essential for safeguarding user data and ensuring anonymity. Device compatibility . Quality VPNs should support various operating systems, making sure users can access Max across multiple devices with ease.

. Quality VPNs should support various operating systems, making sure users can access Max across multiple devices with ease. Pricing. We assessed VPN costs to ensure it was reasonable and aligned with the value provided. A money-back guarantee was also considered a plus, allowing users the flexibility to change their minds.

Cheapest Max subscription by country

When it comes to Max subscription prices, there's a world of difference depending on your location. Some countries offer HBO Max at incredibly affordable rates, while others might leave your wallet considerably lighter.

For those seeking the most budget-friendly Max access, countries like Argentina and Romania stand out. These nations enjoy some of the lowest Max rates globally. In contrast, viewers in countries like the United States face significantly higher costs for Max.

Let's take a closer look at Max pricing in the US:

With ads: $9.99/month

$9.99/month Ad-free: $15.99/month

$15.99/month Ultimate ad-free: $19.99/month

For those residing in the US, the good news is that you can easily overcome this price discrepancy by using a VPN. By connecting to a server in a region with more affordable Max rates, like Argentina or Colombia, you can unlock cheaper prices and enjoy Max at a fraction of the cost.

Country Monthly price Monthly price in USD USA 9,99 USD $9.99 Mexico 179,00 MXN ~$9.95 Chile 7.990,00 CLP ~$8.71 Brazil 34,90 BRL ~$6.77 Colombia 24.900,00 COP ~$5.91 Romania 4,99 EUR ~$5.25 Argentina 699,00 ARS ~$2

Note: the prices are subject to currency rate changes. Last update: October 10, 2023.

Other methods to get HBO Max cheaper

When times are financially challenging, we understand the importance of saving on your Max subscription. Beyond using a VPN to access lower rates, there are alternative strategies to reduce your Max expenses:

Share your account – if you're subscribed to Max Ad-free or Ultimate ad-free plan, consider sharing your account with friends, family, or relatives. Sharing allows you to split the cost.

if you're subscribed to Max Ad-free or Ultimate ad-free plan, consider sharing your account with friends, family, or relatives. Sharing allows you to split the cost. Scale down – for those who prefer not to share, consider downgrading to the more economical Max with ads plan. This option offers cost savings without the need for account sharing. However, be aware of limitations such as reduced access to the full Max catalog and poorer video quality.

for those who prefer not to share, consider downgrading to the more economical Max with ads plan. This option offers cost savings without the need for account sharing. However, be aware of limitations such as reduced access to the full Max catalog and poorer video quality. Use discounted gift cards – online platforms often offer discounted Max gift cards that are slightly cheaper than their face value. While the savings may seem modest individually, they accumulate over time.

online platforms often offer discounted Max gift cards that are slightly cheaper than their face value. While the savings may seem modest individually, they accumulate over time. Explore alternative streaming services – if cost savings are a top priority, consider exploring other, more affordable streaming platforms like Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, or Hulu. Switching to more budget-friendly options can lead to substantial savings.

Can you get Max subscription cheaper with a free VPN?

While the idea of securing a more affordable Max subscription using a free VPN may be tempting, we do not recommend it. Free VPNs typically fall short when it comes to bypassing geo-restrictions, especially those employed by advanced services like Max. Even in the rare instances when they do function, their weak security, speed, and features can hinder your streaming experience.

A far more reliable approach is to take advantage of free trials and money-back guarantees provided by premium VPN services. For example:

NordVPN offers a 7-day free trial for Android and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all devices

offers a 7-day free trial for Android and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all devices Surfshark provides a 7-day free trial for macOS, iOS, and Android devices, along with a 30-day money-back guarantee

provides a 7-day free trial for macOS, iOS, and Android devices, along with a 30-day money-back guarantee Atlas VPN offers a reduced freemium version, 7-day free trial for Android, and a 30-day money-back guarantee

Opting for a reputable premium VPN with a money-back guarantee ensures you can access Max at a lower cost without compromising on security, speed, or features.

Final thoughts

Max stands as one of the premier streaming platforms, available in 60+ countries worldwide. However, there is a massive difference in subscription prices among these countries. For those regions with more expensive Max rates, like the United States, subscribing can be off-putting.

Fortunately, the solution lies in using a VPN. With a trustworthy VPN, you can effortlessly circumvent Max's geo-restrictions and access more budget-friendly subscription rates, regardless of your location. Beyond securing affordable HBO Max access, a VPN also safeguards your online privacy and security.

With a vast network of servers worldwide, our top recommendation is NordVPN. Our testing has revealed NordVPN to be one of the fastest VPNs available, guaranteeing a flawless streaming experience. Whether you're seeking to maximize your Max savings or enhance your online security, NordVPN proves to be a reliable ally.

