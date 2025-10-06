Apple's Siri voice assistant accused of illicit data collection

Published: 6 October 2025
Apple Siri
Image by Muhammad Alimaki | Shutterstock

French prosecutors said on Monday they are investigating tech giant Apple's voice assistant Siri after receiving a complaint from a tech researcher accusing the company of illicit data collection.

The probe, which was first reported by the news website Politico, has been entrusted to a police force specialised in cybercrime, the prosecutors' office in Paris said without providing further details.

Tech researcher Thomas Le Bonniec told Reuters that he was the source of the complaint, which was filed by French human rights organisation, the Ligue des Droits de l'Homme (LDH).

ADVERTISEMENT

LDH had previously said the complaint accused Apple of collecting, recording and analysing Siri conversations without users' consent. It did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

jurgita justinasv Izabelė Pukėnaitė vilius Ernestas Naprys Gintaras Radauskas
Don't miss our latest stories on Google News
Google News Follow us

"The opening of a criminal investigation ... sends a clear message: fundamental rights matter, and there are organisations and people determined to uphold them," Le Bonniec said.

Apple told Reuters on Monday that it had tightened Siri privacy controls in 2019 and again this year. It pointed to a January post on its website in which it said conversations with Siri were never shared with marketers or sold to advertisers.

ADVERTISEMENT
Share
Post
Share
Share
Share
More from Cybernews
Data breach at Motility Software Solutions affects over 766K customers
“A new era for cybersecurity” as AI finds a multi-million-dollar blockchain bug
Despite the hype, few Americans rely on ChatGPT for news
Angel investors favor established AI firms, pushing record investments in 2025
Dutch court orders Meta to make non-algorithmic feeds easier on Facebook and Instagram
Japan may run out of its favorite Asahi beer after cyberattack
ADVERTISEMENT
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are markedmarked