The Canada-based, Chinese-owned apparel company Arc’teryx is in deep trouble, as its minute-long fireworks display in Tibet has drawn strong opposition on social media.

It was supposed to be a celebratory tribute to nature, as it showed off an explosive “rising dragon” showpiece, yet it caused a scandal over its cultural and environmental callousness.

The fireworks impacted around 30 hectares of grassland, leaving swathes of plastic behind in its wake towards the end of September.

Many Chinese commenters pointed out the hypocrisy of a brand promoting environmental issues while setting off fireworks, in a move described as “greenwashing.”

One user on X revealed the hypocrisy, saying, “Claims of ‘eco-friendly’ materials can’t hide the potential harm to this fragile ecosystem.”

Meanwhile, in China, Weibo and WeChat users called for a boycott of the Arc’teryx brand, with trending hashtags and pressure on authorities to act.

It’s no coincidence that the firework display came at the same time as Arc’teryx tries to expand into the Chinese market, by boosting brand value and aligning with Chinese values, hence the multi-colored tones of the dragon.

The brand has since apologized and pledged to work with an external agency with a view to assessing its environmental impact. Arc’teryx also affirmed that the materials used in the display were biodegradable, though that didn’t help its case in getting lambasted online.

Analysts have speculated that the publicity stunt backfired and could well negatively affect Q4 sales and get 2026 off to a rocky start. The stock in parent company ANTA Sports has fallen by over 10% in the last month.

The artist behind the display, Cai Guo-Qiang, swiftly apologized and promised to assist with restoration of the area, helping cool the anger somewhat.

Four local officials were relieved of their duties for approving the show, proving how seriously China is taking environmental issues.

Arc’teryx is not alone in aggravating the Chinese market. European clothing brand H&M also made a risky misstep when it tried to ban the use of Xinjiang cotton in its production in 2021, due to accusations of enslavement of workers.

This caused a social media blitz against the fashion giant, and sales slumped a sizeable 41% in the next quarter.

