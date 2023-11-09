Hackers encrypt Kyocera AVX systems, personal data affected

Kyocera AVX Components Corporation (KAVX), an American manufacturer of electronic components, has announced a breach that resulted in the encryption of a limited number of systems and the temporary disruption of certain services.

Headquartered in Fountain Inn, South Carolina, KAVX experienced a cybersecurity incident on March 30th. The affected servers containing personal information were located in Greenville and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The cybersecurity incident “impacted certain types of personal information” of 39,111 individuals globally. The company filed a data breach notification with the Maine Attorney General.

“KAVX’s in-depth investigation determined that an unauthorized party gained access to, and took information from, certain systems between February 16th, 2023, and March 30th, 2023,” the company’s letter to affected parties reads.

The company said it took proactive measures to remove the unauthorized party and ensure the security of its systems with the help of external cybersecurity experts. KAVX also notified law enforcement.

KAVX is unaware if any personal information has been misused. Also, it hasn’t disclosed a comprehensive list of the type of data impacted, as it varies in each case. The form only reveals that Social Security numbers may have been accessed.

“If certain types of your personal information were accessed, then there is a risk that criminals may try to use it to carry out identity theft or fraud. You should always be vigilant of fraud and wary of anyone who asks you for personal information. We understand that you may be concerned by this incident, and we want to help support you,” KAVX warns.

KAVX confirms that it has taken steps to reduce the likelihood of a similar incident occurring in the future and continues to strengthen cyber protections.

Despite the lack of evidence that any personal information has been fraudulently used, KAVX is offering complimentary CyberScan dark web monitoring, SocialSentry social media monitoring, and Password Detective services to affected individuals for 12 months.

More from Cybernews:

Despite pledges not to pay, ransoms are here to stay

Book review – Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon

Omegle shuts down: it's been misused to commit “unspeakably heinous crimes”

Digital payment apps Paypal, Venmo, CashApp could soon be regulated like banks

Robot crushes South Korean man in fatal accident

Subscribe to our newsletter