Hellfire missile UFOs – what Congress saw vs what the internet believes

Congress, Reddit, and X users all weighed in after the Hellfire missile UFO hearing, revealing a mix of skepticism, enthusiasm, and wild speculation.

A pivotal UAP hearing took place in Congress on Tuesday, September 9th, with even the cynics looking on with curiosity.

Even if the reactions that emerge from the event remain absurd and fascinating in equal measure, the video of a Hellfire missile being fired at a flying orb in Yemen waters is a significant breakthrough for the UFO community.

As prominent UFO debunker and NY Post journalist Steven Greenstreet asked on his X: What was the best evidence of aliens provided by the "witnesses?"

A flurry of responses ensued.

For example, @etroll451 commented that “the only non-hearsay, non-eye witness evidence was a couple of blurry videos in the LIZ … (Limited information zone) Congresspersons who believe in starships or atmospheric NHI. To quote Teddy Kennedy, ‘The dream lives on!’”

Far from being a UFO denier, Greenstreet takes on a more nuanced skepticism. He has previously called out whistleblower Luis Elizondo for posting fake videos of UFOs on X.

Greenstreet is useful when folded into the debate in that he generates a colorful discussion that pokes fun and most certainly scrutinizes.

Another X responder posted a dotty reply complete with exclamation marks.

Screenshot from X

Reddit solidarity

The Reddit group r/UFOs has long been a community of support. Since March 2008, believers, non-believers, and those in between have been able to share blinking lights, all the way from mundane to batshit crazy.

As is often the case with military-captured footage, the images are far from crystal clear, usually coming from cockpit sensors or infrared systems.

However, user RODjij reflected on the change over time.

“Over 20 years ago, you could only ever dream of seeing videos like that… Now we've gotten a good one every year. Getting harder to hide these videos, the more curious people get in a technological world,” they said.

This enthusiasm sprang from a share of an ABC News brief that there would likely be an investigation from the Pentagon into how the Hellfire footage was leaked.

As u/Fantastic Ad 2856 noted, “Well, that’s encouraging that they admit it’s real by trying to find the leaker.”

The Hellfire footage has become a mirror for belief systems. With Congress, the Pentagon, and online communities all fixated on the same clip, the discourse might not just be about whether UAPs are real but who controls the narrative.

