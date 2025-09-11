Hellfire missile UFOs – what Congress saw vs what the internet believes

Published: 11 September 2025
Last updated: 17 minutes ago
UFO's beaming down light during a congressional hearing.
Image by Cybernews

Congress, Reddit, and X users all weighed in after the Hellfire missile UFO hearing, revealing a mix of skepticism, enthusiasm, and wild speculation.

A pivotal UAP hearing took place in Congress on Tuesday, September 9th, with even the cynics looking on with curiosity.

Even if the reactions that emerge from the event remain absurd and fascinating in equal measure, the video of a Hellfire missile being fired at a flying orb in Yemen waters is a significant breakthrough for the UFO community.

ADVERTISEMENT

As prominent UFO debunker and NY Post journalist Steven Greenstreet asked on his X: What was the best evidence of aliens provided by the "witnesses?"

A flurry of responses ensued.

For example, @etroll451 commented that “the only non-hearsay, non-eye witness evidence was a couple of blurry videos in the LIZ … (Limited information zone) Congresspersons who believe in starships or atmospheric NHI. To quote Teddy Kennedy, ‘The dream lives on!’”

Far from being a UFO denier, Greenstreet takes on a more nuanced skepticism. He has previously called out whistleblower Luis Elizondo for posting fake videos of UFOs on X.

Greenstreet is useful when folded into the debate in that he generates a colorful discussion that pokes fun and most certainly scrutinizes.

Another X responder posted a dotty reply complete with exclamation marks.

A screenshot from X about UFO's.
Screenshot from X
ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit solidarity

The Reddit group r/UFOs has long been a community of support. Since March 2008, believers, non-believers, and those in between have been able to share blinking lights, all the way from mundane to batshit crazy.

As is often the case with military-captured footage, the images are far from crystal clear, usually coming from cockpit sensors or infrared systems.

However, user RODjij reflected on the change over time.

“Over 20 years ago, you could only ever dream of seeing videos like that… Now we've gotten a good one every year. Getting harder to hide these videos, the more curious people get in a technological world,” they said.

This enthusiasm sprang from a share of an ABC News brief that there would likely be an investigation from the Pentagon into how the Hellfire footage was leaked.

Pentagon officials decline comment on Hellfire Missile UFO: “We have nothing for you” - ABC News Senior Pentagon reporter Luis Martinez says there is likely a current effort underway to determine how the video was leaked to Congressman Eric Burlison.
byu/87LucasOliveira inUFOs

As u/Fantastic Ad 2856 noted, “Well, that’s encouraging that they admit it’s real by trying to find the leaker.”

The Hellfire footage has become a mirror for belief systems. With Congress, the Pentagon, and online communities all fixated on the same clip, the discourse might not just be about whether UAPs are real but who controls the narrative.

Marcus Walsh profile Niamh Ancell BW justinasv Paulina Okunyte
Get our latest stories today on Google News
Google News Follow us
ADVERTISEMENT

Unlock more exclusive Cybernews content on YouTube.

Share
Post
Share
Share
Share
More from Cybernews
Major NPM attack steals only $1K as “blueprint for future Web3 fraud” evolves
“Fictional entity:” Google AI denies existence of Elon Musk’s DOGE
Can there be a cyber or AI-Zapad 2025?
Police arrest ex-Moldovan official for leaking secrets to Belarus
iPadOS 26 is on the way, but Apple tablets won’t get it
If you’re sexting a chatbot, your partner likely thinks you’re cheating
ADVERTISEMENT
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are markedmarked