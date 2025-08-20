A popular French Kick streamer known for his extreme challenges has died following violent and abusive “humiliation streams.”

Raphael Graven, 46, known by the moniker Jeanpormanove, was found dead at his home in Contes, France.

The streamer died in his sleep while live on Kick, a streaming platform similar to Twitch.

Graven allegedly took part in “humiliation streams,” which are designed to humiliate and abuse people for the sake of entertainment and to obtain donations via the platform.

These “humiliation streams” typically target vulnerable people and, as per Mediapart, seek to mock those with diminished mental capacities.

The late streamer was allegedly abused during a 298-hour livestream, La Monde reports.

Graven was apparently subjected to various forms of torture, from sleep deprivation to the ingestion of toxic products

A video published on Le Parisien shows the apparent abuse Graven was subjected to. From the footage, Graven was beaten, had drywall and paint thrown at him, along with other forms of humiliation.

During his career, Graven had roughly 500,000 followers on Kick and reportedly one million followers across all his platforms.

Just days before his death, Graven recorded a video for his mother saying that he felt like a hostage and was tired of the humiliation streams, LADBible reports.

An investigation launched by the Nice prosecutor’s office is underway to determine what really happened to Graven.

Sarah El Hairy, France’s high commissioner for children, said in a post on X, found by the BBC, that “platforms have an immense responsibility in regulating online content so our children are not exposed to violent content.”

J’apprends le décès du streamer #jeanpormanove.

Horrifiant.



Les plateformes ont une responsabilité immense dans la régulation des contenus en ligne afin que nos enfants ne soient pas exposés à des contenus violents.

J’appelle les parents à la plus grande vigilance. undefined Sarah EL HAÏRY (@sarahelhairy) August 19, 2025

Clara Chappaz, the minister responsible for artificial intelligence (AI) and digital affairs also spoke via X.

“The death of Jean Pormanove and the violence he endured are an absolute horror,” Chappaz said.

The AI and digital affairs minister goes on to say that the streamer was “humiliated and mistreated for months live on the Kick platform” and confirmed that a “judicial investigation is underway.”

Le décès de Jean Pormanove et les violences qu’il a subies sont une horreur absolue. J’adresse toutes mes condoléances à sa famille et à ses proches.



Jean Pormanove a été humilié et maltraité pendant des mois en direct sur la plateforme Kick.

Une enquête judiciaire est en cours.… undefined Clara Chappaz (@ClaraChappaz) August 19, 2025

Chappaz also said that she has referred the situation to Arcom, France’s digital watchdog, and made a report on Pharos, a platform where users can report illegal online content.

Chappaz’s post, translated by Grok, echoed El Hairy’s statement saying that “the responsibility of online platforms regarding the dissemination of illicit content is not optional: it is the law.”