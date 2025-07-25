Kristin Cabot, Astronomer's chief people officer and the woman involved in the viral Coldplay kiss-cam scandal, has officially resigned.

The tech company Astronomer became a household name after the viral Coldplay kiss-cam scandal exposed its CEO and chief people officer’s affair.

Andy Byron, Astronomers former CEO and Kristin Cabot, the company’s former chief people officer were caught canoodling at a Coldplay concert in Massachusetts.

Since then, Byron has resigned as CEO alongside Cabot, who made a swift exit, according to the BBC.

The pair both deactivated their LinkedIn accounts after the scandal, and various fake statements regarding the event proliferated on social media.

The clip of both Byron and Cabot went viral on various social media platforms, showing the pair in an intimate embrace which was caught on the concert’s jumbotron.

In the clip, Coldplay’s frontman, Chris Martin, read the situation perfectly, saying that either the couple is shy or they’re having an affair.

“Oh, look at these two. Either they are having an affair or they’re just really shy,” he said in response to the couple detangling themselves and shying away from the camera.

The clip of them intertwining at the concert has since gone viral, with millions of views on TikTok and a multitude of videos reposted to different platforms.

Byron’s resignation was announced via a LinkedIn post, which addressed Astronomer’s reputation.

The post states that Astronomer positioned itself as “a pioneer in the DataOps space " and reassures its customers and shareholders that, despite its new reputation, it's still the same old Astronomer.

While Byron’s resignation was publicized, Cabot silently resigned from the company.