M&S digital and technology head Rachel Higham leaves amid online outage aftermath

Published: 11 September 2025
marks-spencer-cyber
Image by Cybernews.

Marks & Spencer's chief digital and technology officer is stepping down from her role, months after a cyberattack crippled its online operations, the British retailer said on Thursday.

An M&S spokesperson said that Rachel Higham, who joined the group last June, was taking a career break.

"Rachel has decided to take a break and is stepping back from her role, having been a valued part of the leadership team," the spokesperson said.

"She has been a steady hand and calm head at an extraordinary time for the business and we wish her well for the future."

News of her departure was first reported by Sky News.

In May, M&S forecast that the hacking of its systems would cost it about 300 million pounds ($405 million) in lost operating profit in its 2025/26 financial year, though it hoped to halve that impact through insurance and cost controls.

M&S
Image by Carlos Jasso | Reuters

The M&S spokesperson said Higham's exit had prompted a wider reshuffle of responsibilities.

M&S veteran Sacha Berendji will take on the digital and technology function in addition to his leadership of property and store development.

vilius Niamh Ancell BW chrissw Neilc
Also, Thinus Keeve, who joined the business as retail director in June, reporting to Berendji, will now report directly to Chief Executive Stuart Machin.

Shares in M&S are down 8.5% so far this year.

Unlock more exclusive Cybernews content on YouTube.

