The partnership would also pave the way for India’s own version of ChatGPT, tailored to its diverse population.

Nvidia announced on September 8th it would work with Reliance Industries, a Mumbai-based multinational, to develop India’s AI infrastructure.

This would include building AI supercomputers “over an order of magnitude more powerful” than the best of what India has now, Nvidia said.

The partnership would also see the development of India’s own large-language models that would be trained on the nation’s diverse languages and tailored to the specific needs of its people.

“We are delighted to partner with Reliance to build state-of-the-art AI supercomputers in India,” Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said.

“India has scale, data and talent. With the most advanced AI computing infrastructure, Reliance can build its own large-language models that power generative AI applications made in India, for the people of India.”

Nvidia said it would provide Indian partners with access to its most advanced GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip, as well as Nvidia DGX Cloud, an AI cloud supercomputing service.

The announcement comes after Huang’s meeting with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week to discuss India’s potential in AI development and Nvidia’s role in it.

The company, which is the world’s top supplier of AI chips, already has an established presence in India, where it employs 3,800 people across four engineering development centers in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Hyderabad, and Pune.

Reliance’s telecom arm Jio will be tasked with managing the development of Nvidia-powered AI infrastructure in India, with agriculture, medicine, weather forecast, and disaster preparedness among focus areas.

“As India advances from a country of data proliferation to creating technology infrastructure for widespread and accelerated growth, computing and technology super centers like the one we envisage with Nvidia will provide the catalytic growth just like Jio did to our nation’s digital march,” Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, said.

There are 22 officially recognized languages in India, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Sindhi.

