Customers affected by the data breach at ParkMobile are eligible for a discount on ParkMobile’s service fees, worth up to $1. Victims say it’s a slap in the face.

Back in April 2021, ParkMobile announced that it was dealing with a “cybersecurity incident,” which was linked to a vulnerability in a third-party software that the company was using.

Initially, ParkMobile concluded that no sensitive data was stolen. Soon after, cybersecurity specialist Brian Krebs discovered that someone was selling account information for 21 million ParkMobile customers on the dark web.

The stolen data included email addresses, dates of birth, phone numbers, license plate numbers, bcrypt-encrypted passwords, and, in some cases, mailing addresses. The compromised data didn’t include parking history, location history, or any other sensitive information, such as Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, or credit card information.

To prevent any misuse, customers were advised to change their ParkMobile account passwords.

Victims of the data breach decided to file a class action lawsuit in the United States. The plaintiffs claimed that ParkMobile collected too much personal and sensitive information and that the company operated with “deficient security systems and security measures for handling and protecting its customers’ data.”

By Cybernews.

The class-action lawsuit resulted in a settlement earlier this year. As part of the settlement, victims could choose to receive a cash payment of up to $25, but claims had to be submitted before March 5th, 2025. After that date, the available settlement amount would be divided among the claimants, with a maximum of $25 per victim.

Victims who didn’t respond in time will receive a parking credit of $1. The credit provides a $0.25 discount on ParkMobile’s service fees and must be used for four parking sessions. The parking credit will expire on October 8th, 2026.

Affected customers are furious, calling ParkMobile’s corporate responsibility “an absolute joke.” Others are saying that “ParkMobile can go to hell!!”, or are calling the $1 compensation “disrespectful.”

“I regret to learn of your dissatisfaction with the discount. While ParkMobile was not found liable for any wrongdoing, we settled the case to allow us to continue focusing on providing excellent service to our customers. This decision was approved by a federal court,” ParkMobile responded to the haters’ comments.