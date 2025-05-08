Ransomware victim PowerSchool on Tuesday revealed that even after forking over alleged millions in ransom demand money, the attackers responsible for a massive breach of its system last December, have now turned to extorting the North American school districts that use the cloud software provider.

Apparently, it's the ransomware attack that keeps giving. The K-12 software provider, which serves over 60 million students across the US and Canada, posted an “Incident Update” on its website on Tuesday announcing the new extortion attempts.

“PowerSchool is aware that a threat actor has reached out to multiple school district customers in an attempt to extort them using data from the previously reported December 2024 incident,” the California-based tech provider stated.

PowerSchool, which has already reported the fresh ransomware attacks to law enforcement, said it is now working with its customers to help mitigate the damage.

The company, which provides a slew of student data management and learning system products for over 15,000 schools in North America and beyond, also said it believes the latest attacks stem from the original PowerSchool breach, discovered just before the 2025 New Year.

“We do not this is a new incident, as samples of data match the data previously stolen in December,” it said.

At least four school districts have been contacted by the unnamed ransomware attackers, according to a Reuters source, although none of the locations of those school districts have been identified.

“We sincerely regret these developments – it pains us that our customers are being threatened and re-victimized by bad actors,” PowerSchool wrote.

Lesson learned: never pay a ransom demand

For many security professionals the fact that the attackers are using double extortion techniques to make even more money off the heist is not a surprise.

In fact, when PowerSchool first announced it had paid off its attackers – who “promised” the company it would delete all the files it had exfiltrated – security insiders could not help themselves but mock PowerSchool for its naivete. (And yes, that included Cybernews, you can read about it here.)

PowerSchool actually announced at the time it had a “video” proving that the stolen files were deleted from the hacker’s servers.

The company, obviously feeling the need to address their previous ransomware faux pas, spoke about their “very difficult and considered decision” to pay the cybercriminals a ransom demand.

“In the days following our discovery of the December 2024 incident, we made the decision to pay a ransom because we believed it to be in the best interest of our customers and the students and communities we serve,” Powerschool said, claiming it was their best option for “preventing the data from being made public.”

Still, PowerSchool did acknowledge what most cybersecurity folk predicted back then – that “as is always the case with these situations, there was a risk that the bad actors would not delete the data they stole, despite assurances and evidence that were provided to us.”

Dozens of school district systems, in both the US and Canada, were impacted as a result of the hacks. Stolen data was said to have included personally identifiable information (PII) such as names, contact information, dates of birth, limited medical alert information, and social security numbers.

PowerSchool reported in January that it had since beefed up its security controls, deactivated compromised credentials, and reset passwords.