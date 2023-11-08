Samsung unveils in-house generative AI model Gauss

Samsung has publicly unveiled its own generative AI model called Samsung Gauss. It will be applied to the company’s various products in the future.

Gauss, the South Korean tech giant’s generative AI model, is named after the famous mathematician Carl Friedrich Gauss, who formulated the normal distribution theory known as the bell curve and is considered to be the backbone of machine learning and AI.

The name "reflects Samsung's ultimate vision for the models, which is to draw from all the phenomena and knowledge in the world in order to harness the power of AI to improve the lives of consumers everywhere," the company said during the Samsung AI Forum 2023.

The event has been held in Seoul since 2017. This year, the forum focused on the expansion of generative AI – technology marketed as bound to reshape both the daily lives and work of millions.

The model, which was developed by the firm’s research arm, Samsung Research, is currently being used on employee productivity within the company but will be expanded to product applications in the future.

Further information is lacking so far, but there have been talks of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series including the S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra featuring these new AI features.

The model consists of Samsung Gauss Language, Samsung Gauss Code, and Samsung Gauss Image, the company said.

Gauss Language enhances work efficiency by facilitating tasks such as composing emails, summarizing documents, and translating content. It can also enhance the consumer experience by enabling smarter device control when integrated into products.

Gauss Code and a coding assistant (code.i) are optimized for in-house software development, allowing developers to code easily and quickly. It also supports functions such as code description and test case generation through an interactive interface.

Finally, Gauss Image is a generative image model that can easily generate and edit creative images, including style changes and additions, while also converting low-resolution images to high-resolution.

Samsung said that all these models are designed to work on-device to protect the privacy of the user. Safe AI usage should be ensured through the company’s AI Red Team by checking for security and privacy issues during AI tasks like data collection, AI model development, or service deployment.

