ServiceNow leak: thousands of companies at risk

Digital business platform ServiceNow has a data vulnerability that could have compromised its users for years, a cybersecurity expert warns.

“A potential data exposure issue within ServiceNow's built-in capability has been identified,” said Daniel Miessler, in a post on X, aka Twitter. “This could allow unauthenticated users to extract data from records.”

According to a colleague of Miessler’s cited by him, types of data to have been exposed include names, email addresses, and internal documents, with “thousands of companies” likely affected.

Miessler believes the weak link is a misconfiguration in a component or widget in ServiceNow’s system called Simple List, which puts records into tables that are easily readable.

What’s more, the glitch has been around since the Simple List component was created in 2015. As yet, Miessler says that there's no proof that it has been exploited by bad actors, though that does not necessarily mean it hasn’t.

“There's been no evidence of exploitation in the wild. However, [...] with this writeup it's likely to be attacked a lot more,” he added dryly.

To mitigate the issue, Miessler urges organizations to implement internet protocol restrictions for inbound traffic, disable public widgets, or beef up their access control lists with a plugin.

Miessler appears to have been working off a longer report by fellow cybersecurity researcher Aaron Costello that he linked to from his Twitter thread.

More from Cybernews:

X becomes first platform to be fined under Australia’s Online Safety Act

First supernova detected and described entirely by bot

YouTube is cracking down on adblock users: pay or disable

IoT lacking the global standards it needs to progress

Israeli security data for sale at $15,000 – report

Subscribe to our newsletter