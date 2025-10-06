Cruise ship balcony TikTok video sparks debate over filming strangers in public

A viral video of strangers sleeping on a cruise ship balcony has sparked debate over privacy, travel etiquette, and whether balconies count as private space.

Has anyone taken a photo of you while you were sleeping? You might have felt embarrassed or powerless.

Well, perhaps it’s not as much as this couple, who were secretly filmed and made viral as they slept in their double bed on their cruise ship balcony.

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all seen events in the public arena misused by people ravenous for social media content. But isn’t this taking things too far?

All aboard Mandy’s take

The buzz-clip has become the source of analysis, with influencer @mandythrcruiseplanner offering her insights into why the recorder might be going too far with this one.

“It does seem a little odd to me that we’re this comfortable with filming complete and total strangers and making them the center of our videos,” Mandy observed.

Previously, in February, another TikToker @cartelmarcel defended the right to sleep wherever you like, especially when you’d be in deep water with the prices you pay.

“If I’m paying $2,000, $3,000 for a cruise, I’m putting my bed wherever I want,” Marcel quipped.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinions ahoy!

The grey area in all of this is that cruise balconies are, in fact, semi-private spaces. They’re attached to private cabins, but still visible to neighboring rooms or nearby ships.

And even if you’re in a semi-public space, like in a rooftop garden or observation deck, it remains dubious whether people should have the right to film you.

I remember about a year ago, I was running by the river, and I had to stop and reroute, as the police had cordoned off the area where a teenager had committed suicide after jumping off a bridge.

What had really shocked me was the lack of regard for the victim, as tens of people on the next bridge clambered to film and photograph what was a highly sensitive scene.

Don't miss our latest stories on Google News. Add us as your Preferred Source on Google Follow us

With regards to the cruise liner, “I think a balcony is an extension of your personal space and shouldn’t be filmed,” said @kay.j.bee on Mandy’s video.

And while voyeuristic social media isn’t a new thing, cruise ships usually follow the laws of the country that they’re docked in, making matters complex.

Needless to say, maritime lawyers advise that unauthorized recordings in the past have led to lawsuits, so if one feels their space has been invaded, they should seek legal action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlock more exclusive Cybernews content on YouTube