What starts as content can end in cuffs. Tempe-based influencer, Heston Cobb, has been arrested after impersonating workers and invading businesses – all in the name of viral fame.

A social media influencer, with over a million followers on Instagram, has been arrested in Tempe, Arizona, for crimes of disorderly conduct, criminal impersonation, trespassing, and burglary.

Seeing himself as the Johnny Knoxville of today, Heston Cobb, aged 24, walked into employee-only areas of various local businesses, staged “takeovers,” with his crew, clad in staff-uniform and refused to leave.

ADVERTISEMENT

The businesses in question included several automotive service businesses (mechanics), and a fast food restaurant.

In one video, with over 900,000 likes, Heston brags “bro pulled up with an army of mechanics” before he takes his brigade of alpha-males and orders them to “get to work.”

Business owners speak out

David Hyland, of Hyland Auto Repair voiced frustration, stating that Cobb wasn’t just joking – he was disrupting real operations to monetize attention.

“He tried to profit off hurting small businesses like mine,” Hyland told Arizona’s Family.

Hyland and others are calling out platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, where the videos racked up millions of views.

In the Chipotle fast food prank, a worker called 911 and reported: “They’re not leaving and they’re literally touching everything.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, an actual new starter, who Cobb instructs to sit down at a table appears visibly distressed.

Other pranksters at play

Cobb isn’t the first influencer to be arrested for a prank – in December, 27-year-old Charles Smith was arrested in nearby Mesa after filming himself spraying bug killer on food products for a stunt video.

Like Cobb, Smith’s video was intended as comedy but triggered criminal charges and public backlash.

Many creators push the envelope to stand out, especially in saturated niches like prank or challenge content.

Tempe police say content creators need to understand “it’s not just for laughs anymore.”

Officer Jessica Ells underscores that intent doesn’t erase harm – “this is actually going to get you charges… Are you ready to face the fact that you could be going to jail for a prank just to get some views?” asked Ells.

Stay informed and get our latest stories on Google News Google News Follow us