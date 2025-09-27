Trump demands Microsoft fire global affairs chief, Lisa Monaco

US President Donald Trump has formally urged Microsoft to fire its head of global affairs, Lisa Monaco, who served as deputy attorney general under former President Joe Biden.

Trump took it to Truth Social, where he has 10 million followers, to share that Monaco has been “shockingly” hired for a senior role at Microsoft. He previously argued that her past affiliations with Biden’s administration, as well as connections to the US Department of Justice (DoJ) investigations into his conduct, discredit her.

"Monaco has been shockingly hired as the President of Global Affairs for Microsoft, in a very senior role with access to Highly Sensitive Information. Monaco’s having that kind of access is unacceptable, and cannot be allowed to stand. She is a menace to U.S. National Security, especially given the major contracts that Microsoft has with the United States Government.”

Monaco served as deputy attorney general under Biden, as well as a homeland security advisor to Barack Obama from 2013 to 2017.

She helped DoJ coordinate its response to the January 6th, 2021, attacks on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

The move seems broadly in line with Trump’s recent attempts to silence his political rivals. Jimmy Kimmel Live! was suspended after suggesting to Trump’s MAGA base that Tyler Robinson, the alleged killer of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, was one of their own. Kimmel added that the Republicans were doing “everything they can to score political points” from Kirk’s killing, which prompted ABC to suspend the show over threats to have its license revoked.

However, Kimmel was swiftly reinstated by ABC’s parent company, Disney, after a series of “thoughtful conversations.”

After Kimmel was suspended, Trump warned that several other hosts – Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers – should “be next”, while critical TV networks should have their licenses “taken away.”

Trump also welcomed DOJ’s indictment of former FBI director James Comey, who led the federal investigation into alleged links between Trump’s 2016 election campaign and Russia. He reportedly said that Comey would not be the last to face indictment, but denied that he’s tracking those he’d like to see prosecuted.