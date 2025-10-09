Chinese humanoid robot spotted for sale on Walmart website

Users report that a Unitree G1 humanoid robot was available for purchase on Walmart’s website – at a significant premium from what it’s sold for in China, where it’s made.

The robot, manufactured by Hangzhou-based Unitree Robotics, was listed on Walmart’s online shop by a third-party vendor for $21,600. That’s well above the $13,500 retail price for the same model in China, though the higher cost may reflect import tariffs.

The listing was spotted by X user “alt sammen,” who shared a screenshot of the page on October 7th. It said the purchase would arrive in just under the week by October 13th and offered free shipping.

“Chinese robot on Walmart b4 American lab, it even ships five it’s completely insane,” the user posted, adding: “I know why American labs are not winning at humanoid hardware. They don’t have free shipping with Walmart plus!!”

Chinese robot on Walmart b4 American lab even ships 5 is completely insane pic.twitter.com/5JBsSrliHC undefined alt sammen (@geogod42) October 6, 2025

The page was no longer available at the time of publishing, but a Google search for “Walmart humanoid robot” or “Walmart Unitree robot” still returned a link to it. Cybernews has contacted Walmart for comment.

A third-party vendor called Futurology listed the robot on the retailer’s website. Futurology also offers a Unitree robot dog for $2,399 and a range of gadgets and IT equipment for sale on Walmart’s marketplace.

A quick search on the site did not return any other listings for humanoid robots, Chinese or otherwise, and only one robot dog, the one sold by Futurology, that wasn’t a toy.

Screenshot from Walmart website

Social media users expressed surprise that a Chinese-made robot was readily available for purchase on a major US retail platform, while American companies were still testing their own models.

“Tesla Optimus gonna storm the stores in much more time,” one user said in response to the original alt sammen’s post.

“So Figure is worth $40B, but I cannot buy one of their robots. Unitree is worth around $5B, but I can buy their robots from Walmart for $20K. OK,” said another, referring to the recent valuation of the Sunnyvale, California-based robotics startup.