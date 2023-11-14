YouTube cracking down on AI clones of artists, content creators

YouTube said creators and artists will be able to ask to take down content that simulates their voice or imagery without consent.

Days of consuming endless AI-generated content on YouTube could soon be coming to an end. The Alphabet-owned platform announced that it will start adding labels informing viewers they’re watching what YouTube calls “synthetic” content.

While content creators will be responsible for labeling the content themselves, repeated offenders risk being deplatformed.

“Creators who consistently choose not to disclose this information may be subject to content removal, suspension from the YouTube Partner Program, or other penalties,” YouTube said.

The platform will also lend its ear to the AI woes of artists and other content creators by allowing them to request the removal of AI-generated, altered, or synthetic content of a known individual, including their face or voice.

The platform said that it would consider whether reported content is satire or whether the person making the request can be publicly identified. The bar to take down content related to public officials, YouTube said, will be a higher one.

“We’re also introducing the ability for our music partners to request the removal of AI-generated music content that mimics an artist’s unique singing or rapping voice,” the platform’s statement said.

Musicians won’t be the only ones able to demand YouTube to take down synthetic content as the platform also granted the same right to music labels.

