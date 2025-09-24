App built to report Kirk’s critics outs its own users

Published: 24 September 2025
A black and white image of Charlie Kirk with blurred social media posts around him.
Image by Cybernews

The app built to “expose” Charlie Kirk’s critics ended up exposing its own users instead.

Straight Arrow News (SAN) first reported that Cancel the Hate, an app and website founded by conservative activist Jason Sheppard, was exposing personal data about its users.

The platform, launched just days after Kirk’s assassination on September 10th, urged people to submit “intel” on teachers, medical professionals, business owners, and other public figures who allegedly promoted “political violence or discrimination.”

“We do not seek revenge or mob justice. Our goal is transparency – to ensure that individuals in positions of power cannot hide hateful words or actions from public scrutiny. They should NOT be harassed, threatened, or harmed in any way,” explains the website.

The platform promised anonymous reporting, but SAN’s investigation shows that this promise didn’t hold.

A researcher identifying himself as BobDaHacker uncovered a flaw that exposed user emails and phone numbers, even if privacy settings were switched on.

Once email and phone number data is exposed, it can be cross-referenced with social media profiles, data broker records, or even simple Google searches.

From there, it’s not hard to connect the dots to workplaces, addresses, or family members, effectively making users traceable and putting them in danger of harassment, scams, or doxxing.

The Cancel the Hate app went offline shortly after SAN reached out with questions, but not before reporters set up a test account. The ethical hacker shared data samples from at least 142 users and SAN’s own dummy profile as proof of the flaw.

Sheppard has received heavy backlash from the platform’s critics. Since then, his Facebook and X accounts, as well as the app’s official pages, have vanished. Before disappearing, he bragged that Cancel the Hate had logged more than 38,000 reports in its first 30 hours.

