China's cyberspace regulator said it has asked US semiconductor maker Nvidia to explain whether its H20 artificial intelligence chips have any backdoor security risks.

The Cyberspace Administration of China said it met with Nvidia on Thursday after US lawmakers called for advanced chips sold abroad to be equipped with tracking and positioning functions.

The regulator said the matter raised concerns over the potential impact on Chinese user data and privacy rights.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

In May, US senator Tom Cotton introduced a bill that would direct the Commerce Department to require location verification mechanisms for AI chips subject to export restrictions, to curb Chinese access to advanced US semiconductor technology.

The US. this month reversed an April ban on Nvidia selling the H20 to China.

Nvidia developed the H20 chip for the Chinese market after the U. imposed export restrictions on advanced AI chips in late 2023. The chip has had a turbulent path to market amid shifting regulatory policies.