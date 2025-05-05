Hackers hijack New York Post X account, target crypto subscribers

Last updated: 5 May 2025
Hackers breach the New York Post X account
Image by Cybernews.

The New York Post’s (NYP) verified X account has been allegedly hijacked and used to target crypto enthusiasts, according to cybersecurity experts.

On May 3rd, Kerberus founder and CEO Alex Katz shared a screenshot of a scam in action – the NYP’s verified X account had been used to send fraudulent messages.

Cybercriminals send private messages pretending to be investigative journalists at the NYP, looking for guests for their podcast.

“We’re lining up new guests for our podcast and would love to feature you in an upcoming episode,” the fraudulent message reads.

Other X users report receiving the same message.

The cybercriminals immediately block users from replying on X and direct them to get in touch via a Telegram account. This was likely done to avoid alerting the actual New York Post team and lure potential victims into a Telegram‑based crypto trap.

Cybersecurity expert, NFT collector, and founder of Drew Security, Drew, further explained that a new scam tactic relies on implicit trust from previous conversations. Therefore, the scammers send personal messages instead of straight-up posting fraudulent ads or links to wallet-draining malware.

Some experts also speculate that hackers might attempt to exploit security vulnerabilities on popular platforms, such as Zoom, and install malware.

It’s unclear how the hackers got access to the account and how many people may’ve been contacted this way. No official statement or update has been posted. Cybernews reached out to the NYP for clarification and will include their response.

Security experts recommend a cautious approach to direct messages, especially those asking to switch to other platforms, even if they come from trusted sources as any account can be compromised.

