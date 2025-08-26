The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has axed 1,200 voice service providers from the US phone network for failing to meet the rules protecting users from malicious and illegal calls, known as robocalls.

The removal from the Robocall Mitigation Database (RMD) means that all other voice service and intermediate providers must cease accepting all calls directly from the companies that do not meet the requirements.

One thousand two hundred companies did not provide the FCC with a robocall mitigation plan, or their plans lacked the required information. These companies also failed to provide explanations and solve issues after receiving warnings, “thereby shirking their obligations to protect consumers from illegal robocalls.”

“Robocalls are an all-too-common frustration – and threat – to American households,” Brendan Carr, FCC’s Chairman, said in a statement.

“Providers that fail to do their duty when it comes to stopping these calls have no place in our networks. We’re taking action, and we will continue to do so.”

Voice service providers in the US are required to implement STIR/SHAKEN caller ID authentication, submit robocall mitigation plans, and proactively combat robocalls. The RMD database is a critical tool used to certify the protection implemented on all IP-based portions of the corresponding network.

In December 2024, the FCC ordered 2,411 companies to cure the deficiencies in their RMD. However, on August 6th, 185 providers were removed from the database for failing to do so, followed by over 1,200 providers removed by the recent action.

A bipartisan group of 51 state attorneys general has launched further action. During Operation Robocall Roundup, they sent warning letters to 37 voice providers demanding that they act to stop illegal robocalls from being routed through their networks.