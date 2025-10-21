A Russian-linked ransomware gang claims to have stolen 47GB of data from a major golf apparel company, and the countdown to public release has begun.

The INC ransomware gang posted Summit Golf Brands on its leak site on the dark web, stating that it breached 47GB of data.

Summit Golf Brands is the parent company of well-known golf apparel and sportswear labels like Zero Restriction, B. Draddy, Fairway & Greene, and EP New York. The company’s revenue reaches $27.9 million.

The leak notice went up on October 16th, 2025. The Cybernews research team investigated the attackers' post, finding that the gang hasn’t yet attached any data samples to back up its claims. The post is likely a strategic move.

Ransomware gangs often list the victims on their dark web leak sites, setting a timer until the data is released publicly. This is usually an attempt to muscle organizations into paying a ransom.

At the time of writing, there are three days left until the release of the allegedly stolen Summit Golf Brands data. Cybernews has contacted the company for clarification on the matter. A response has yet to be received.

Screenshot by Cybernews

Who is INC Ransom?

INC Ransom, likely linked to Russia, is one of the newer names on the cybercrime circuit, but it’s moving fast. Since its emergence in July 2023, the gang has claimed 234 victims, according to Cybernews' dark web monitoring tool RansomLooker.

It runs a multi-extortion operation, which means it doesn’t just encrypt the victim’s files – it steals data and threatens to leak it if not paid. The demands also come with a twisted pitch – pay us, and we’ll make your systems more secure.

INC Ransom is known for not discriminating when it comes to targets. The gang has attacked hospitals, schools, governments, and tech companies.

The cyber cartel has been inching towards the top of the most prolific offenders, with victims like DoD defense contractor Stark AeroSpace, the San Francisco Ballet, the City of Leicester in England, the NHS Dumfries and Galloway Health Board of Scotland, and the Xerox Corporation on its list.

Also among its alleged victims is Ahold Delhaize, the $99 billion retail titan behind your local Stop & Shop and Albert Heijn. Mount Rogers Community Services has also appeared on a ransomware gang’s dark web leak site, with attackers suggesting it stole multiple private details from the organization’s systems.

INC Ransom also managed to hack a cemetery. In June, the gang added The Catholic Cemeteries of the Diocese of Hamilton in Canada to its dark web forum.

In July this year, the gang claimed to have stolen 260GB of data from a North Carolina city, Thomasville. CNN Indonesia, the nationwide broadcast and online news network, was also claimed by the gang at the beginning of this year by the notorious INC Ransom group.

