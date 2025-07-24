Microsoft says the Chinese nation-state threat actors behind last Friday’s zero-day attack on SharePoint servers have now been observed deploying Warlock ransomware to exploit victims.

Key takeaways: Microsoft Threat Intelligence warns it has observed Chinese nation-state attackers deploying ransomware to exploit organizations using on-premise SharePoint servers.

The China-linked threat actors identified as Storm-2603 have been known to deploy Warlock ransomware in the past.

Urging organiztaions to apply security patches immediately, Microsoft has released an updated blog with expanded details on IOCs, detection, mitigation techniques, and more.

In a new blog post published late Wednesday, Microsoft identified the China-based threat actor as Storm-2603 – a group known for deploying Warlock and LockBit ransomware variants in past attacks – as the perpetrators behind the latest exploit tactic.

This is as Linen Typhoon and Violet Typhoon, the two other Chinese nation-state actors believed responsible for the critical zero-day, continue their targeting of SharePoint servers, Microsoft said.

All three Beijing-backed threat actors are known for their sophisticated cyber espionage tactics and targeting various industries.

Besides the new ransomware warning, the blog updates include additional TTPs of the new activity, additional IOCs, and expanded mitigation, protection, & hunting guidance, Microsoft said in a post on X.

The July 18th SharePoint zero-day attack initially targeted about 100 organizations over that weekend, but Microsoft estimates another 10,000 more on-site SharePoint servers have been left exposed, many of them in the government sector.

The July 18th SharePoint zero-day attack initially targeted about 100 organizations over that weekend, but Microsoft estimates another 10,000 more on-site SharePoint servers have been left exposed, many of them in the government sector.

“With the rapid adoption of these exploits, Microsoft assesses with high confidence that threat actors will continue to integrate them into their attacks against unpatched on-premises SharePoint systems,” the blog said.

Microsoft released an initial security patch for the SharePoint teams workflow platform earlier this month. Still, it failed to fully fix the critical flaw, which was first identified at a hacking competition in May.

Microsoft has released further patches that have fixed the issue, a spokesperson for the tech giant said on Tuesday.

Storm-2603 ransomware tactics

Microsoft says although it has been unable to link Storm-2603 with other China-backed threat groups and is “unsure of the threat actor’s objectives,” it is “moderately confident” the group is of Chinese origin.

Microsoft threat intel researchers first tracked Storm-2603 "with attempts to steal MachineKeys using the on-premises SharePoint vulnerabilities," and that the group began deploying ransomware using these vulnerabilities on July 18th.

The attack chain begins with “the exploitation of an internet-facing on-premises SharePoint server to gain initial access to the environment. Storm-2603 then initiates a series of discovery commands, moves to broader execution phases, eventually disabling Microsoft Defender protections through direct registry modifications.

Storm-2603 attack chain exploiting SharePoint vulnerabilities and leading to ransomware. Image by Microsoft Threat Intelligence.

The group establishes persistence through multiple mechanisms to ensure continued access even if initial vectors are remediated, Microsoft said.

“The threat actor performs credential access using Mimikatz, specifically targeting the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) memory to extract plaintext credentials,” the blog states. "Storm-2603 is then observed modifying Group Policy Objects (GPO) to distribute Warlock ransomware in compromised environments," it said.

Microsoft urges organizations to immediately implement mitigations and security updates, stating that it expects additional threat actors to “continue to use these exploits to target unpatched on-premises SharePoint systems.”