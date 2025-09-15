Hackers are tricking Google search results, luring users into downloading malicious apps pretending to be Signal, WhatsApp, and Chrome.

A new attack has been identified, preying on unsuspecting users by posing as trusted software providers.

FortiGuard Labs researchers say the threat actors are gaming search algorithms with SEO plugins and registered lookalike domains. Once on the website, the victims are tricked into downloading trojanized installers. Among the exploited platforms are well-known brands, such as:

ADVERTISEMENT

Signal

WhatsApp

Deepl

Chrome

Telegram

Line

VPN provider

WPS Office

The fraudulent websites deliver several malware families, most notably Hiddengh0st and a new variant of Winos. The attackers bundle malicious components into installer packages that appear to deliver real applications.

Once launched, the installer drops malicious DLLs into hidden directories, gains administrator privileges, and executes functions designed to evade detection.

The malware enables attackers to:

Collect detailed system and victim information

Enumerate antivirus and security tools

Log keystrokes and clipboard data

Capture foreground window titles and screen activity

Load additional plugins for extended surveillance and control

Plugins delivered by the malware also suggest that the attackers could potentially intercept Telegram communications.

Fake websites. Source: FortiGuard Labs

SEO poisoning is a serious danger

ADVERTISEMENT

The campaign contributes to the rise of SEO poisoning, a technique that involves manipulating search engines to push fraudulent sites into the top results. With this attack technique, even vigilant users who stick to seemingly “trusted” search rankings could be caught off guard.

According to the report, the campaign primarily targeted Chinese-speaking users.

“The installers contained both the legitimate application and the malicious payload, making it difficult for users to notice the infection,” wrote FortiGuard Labs researchers.

Poisoned search results. Source: FortiGuard Labs

“Even highly ranked search results were weaponized in this way, underscoring the importance of carefully inspecting domain names before downloading software.”

Previous research by Cisco Talos has identified several SEO-poisoning campaigns, where attackers used popular AI apps to lure their victims. Multiple ransomware gangs have disguised their malicious software with platforms such as ChatGPT or InVideo.

Another fraud campaign exploited PayPal, Apple, Bank of America, Netflix, and Microsoft. Cybercriminals purchased sponsored ads on Google, pretending to be a major brand. The ads led victims to fake websites, where they were prompted to download malware.

Unlock more exclusive Cybernews content on YouTube