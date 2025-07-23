Alibaba unveils open-source AI coding model, calling it its most advanced yet

Last updated: 23 July 2025
alibaba
Image by Shutterstock

Alibaba Group announced on Wednesday the launch of Qwen3-Coder, an open-source artificial intelligence model for software development that the Chinese e-commerce giant described as its most advanced coding tool to date.

The launch comes amid intensifying competition among Chinese technology companies in the global AI development race, with firms on both sides of the Pacific releasing increasingly sophisticated models.

Qwen3-Coder is designed for software development tasks such as code generation and managing complex coding workflows, Alibaba said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company positioned the model as particularly strong in "agentic AI coding tasks" - automated processes where AI systems can work independently on programming challenges.

According to performance data released by Alibaba, Qwen3-Coder outperformed domestic competitors, including models from DeepSeek and Moonshot AI's K2 in key coding capabilities.

The company also claimed its model matched the performance of leading U.S. models, including Anthropic's Claude and OpenAI's GPT-4 in certain areas.

justinasv Marcus Walsh profile Stefanie Niamh Ancell BW
Don’t miss our latest stories on Google News
Google News Follow us

Share
Post
Share
Share
Share
More from Cybernews
YouTube’s mass purge of Chinese and Russian propaganda: 30,000 channels terminated this year
Dell acknowledges data breach, but claims stolen data is fake
Naughty Sacramento cops spy on energy records to target weed growers
Big tobacco targets children in metaverse
AI chatbots quietly dropping medical disclaimers: here’s why that's a problem
OpenAI signs “strategic partnership” with UK
ADVERTISEMENT
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are markedmarked