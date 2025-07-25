Users react to changes that come with Apple iOS 26 release in public beta

How might the new software updates affect your device?

Apple has released software updates in beta for all of its devices, which now follow a unified naming system. The public betas for iOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, and watchOS 26 are already available.

One of the major updates to the new software system is its Liquid Glass design language, which was first introduced during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025.

This operating system’s new design features partially transparent icons and menus, as it was inspired by visionOS, reports The Verge.

The company has already made some changes to this transparent look after hearing complaints from iOS 26 developer beta users who found the Control Center hard to read.

When Apple presented the changes related to its operating system, it also decided to change its naming system, making it easier to remember.

The logic behind this naming system is that each software update for Apple’s products would have the same number, being identified by year instead of version number.

The release of the public beta of iOS 26 started a Reddit discussion online.

“Torn between my absolutely stable 18.6 and the new laggy but refreshing 26,” wrote one user.

One of the things that users couldn’t agree more on is how this update affects the battery life.

“Battery life on beta is pretty bad. Almost feels like it drains 2x as fast,” noted Redditor. A user with an iPhone 14 Pro Max stated the same issue, while another Apple user with an iPhone 13 Pro experienced no changes in battery life.

Another user expressed their curiosity over how the new design would look, stating:

“I'm probably going to regret it, actually – don't normally bother with early betas – but I think I'm gonna install it on my main iPhone (15 Pro). Still going to make a full backup on my MacBook before doing this, though. Just excited for Liquid Glass.”

Some users were curious to know whether the new beta version would be supported on their iPhone 12. Another user shared their experience by having it on an 8th-generation iPad.

“[...] The experience has been very decent, especially on Dev beta 4. Obviously, if your phone is critical for your day-to-day life, I would hold off, but if you have been considering trying it out, it’s worth a try now more than before, shared the Redditor.