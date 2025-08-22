Waymo robotaxi receives its first permit to begin testing its autonomous vehicles in New York City, boosting the company's ambitions to bring its self-driving ride service to additional cities nationwide.

The Alphabet-owned Waymo will begin testing a limited number of its self-driving cars in just two of the city's five boroughs: parts of Manhattan and Downtown Brooklyn, announced New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Department of Transportation (NYCDOT) Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez on Friday.

“We’re a tech-friendly administration and we’re always looking for innovative ways to SAFELY move our city forward,” Mayor Adams said in a post on X.

Requiring "a trained AV-specialist behind the wheel at all times" during the testing period by law, Hizzoner stressed the city’s transportation department would work directly with Waymo “to prioritize New Yorkers' safety on this pilot.”

NYC is proud to welcome @Waymo to test their self-driving vehicle technology in Manhattan and Brooklyn with a trained AV-specialist behind the wheel at all times.… pic.twitter.com/6gvRL14nzU undefined Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) August 22, 2025

Safety concerns, legal hurdles

Reaction to the news was mixed, with one long-time city resident commenting on the Mayor's post, “Woo hoo!!! Finally!! Last week I got in a taxi and he drove right through a red light. Almost hit two people. He wasn't paying attention. First thought in my head: ‘A Waymo would NEVER do that.’ They can't come soon enough.”

Perhaps more realistic about the Waymo endeavor, another city dweller posted, “Uber/Lyft/TLC drivers will probably hate this the same way Yellow Cab Medallion holders hated it when Uber first entered the NYC market years ago.”

Safety advocates also appear to have their doubts. “Saw a Waymo twice today--both times it accelerated immediately after the light changed and way faster than most human drivers in the city. Felt very unsafe,“ said X user Stop NYC Idling.

Saw a Waymo twice today--both times it accelerated immediately after the light changed and way faster than most human drivers in the city. Felt very unsafe. undefined Stop NYC Idling (@stop_idling_nyc) August 22, 2025

Although the testing phase will allow Waymo to map New York City roads, hurdles remain. It is currently illegal to hail a vehicle that is not licensed by the NYC Taxi and Limousine Commission(TLC).

Furthermore, New York State law requires that a test vehicle operator be present at all times and be ready to assume control of the vehicle while the self-driving technology is in operation.

For those residents who have witnessed Waymo's autonomous vehicles pick up in some boroughs since the company's return to New York City in July, all rides have been driven manually.

The company had brought its cars to Manhattan in 2021 for manual driving, data collection, and testing.

Waymo vs. Tesla

Waymo has roughly 1,500 vehicles deployed in five major cities, completing over 10 million autonomous taxi rides, and has ramped up efforts to scale operations in the US, as the robotaxi race heats up.

Meantime, Tesla, which has deployed a limited robotaxi service in Austin this June, announced plans to begin testing in the NYC borough of Queens earlier this month and says it plans to expand its services to half of the US population by the end of 2025.

Waymo's fully self-autonomous robotaxis are operating in Los Angeles, Phoenix, and San Francisco through the Waymo ONE app, while the company is partnered with Uber in Austin and Atlanta.

The company is currently testing vehicles in Las Vegas and San Diego, with upcoming plans to expand to Miami and Washington, DC.

In December, General Motors announced it would stop funding for its robotaxi unit, Cruise, and permanently discontinue all Cruise ride-sharing services.