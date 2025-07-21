Another warning over link between age of smartphone owners and mental health

Numerous studies have reached the same conclusion before, but a new survey of more than 100,000 young people has once again shown a strong link between early smartphone ownership and poorer mental health in young adults.

Published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Human Development and Capabilities, the study found that 18- to 24-year-olds who had received their first smartphone at age 12 or younger were more likely to report suicidal thoughts, aggression, detachment from reality, poorer emotional regulation, and low self-worth.

The data also shows evidence that these effects are, in large part, associated with early social media access, which translates into higher risks of cyberbullying. Young adults then also sleep poorly and build worse family relationships by adulthood.

ADVERTISEMENT

The study was conducted by a team of experts from Sapien Labs, an institution hosting Global Mind Project, a database that seeks to provide a basis for understanding the factors that promote or undermine mental health to young people ages 13-17.

Get our latest stories today on Google News Google News Follow us

It’s the world’s largest database on mental wellbeing, and the people behind the project are now sounding the alarm with this new study based on data from that particular well of information.

“Our data indicate that early smartphone ownership – and the social media access it often brings – is linked with a profound shift in mind health and wellbeing in early adulthood,” says lead author neuroscientist Dr. Tara Thiagarajan, who is the founder and Chief Scientist of Sapien Labs.

According to her, symptoms of increased aggression, detachment from reality, and suicidal thoughts can have significant societal consequences as their rates grow in younger generations.

“Based on these findings, and with the age of first smartphones now well under age 13 across the world, we urge policymakers to adopt a precautionary approach, similar to regulations on alcohol and tobacco, by restricting smartphone access for under 13s, mandating digital literacy education and enforcing corporate accountability,” said Thiagarajan.

We Are/Getty Images

Smartphones are by now, of course, central to how children and adolescents socialize, learn, and form their identities. They can be new avenues to access friends and information.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, alongside these opportunities, machine learning algorithms embedded within social media platforms actively curate and amplify largely unregulated content to maximize user engagement,” says the study, which blames AI-powered systems for strategically exploiting behavioral data and teens’ natural psychological vulnerabilities.

“This can result in the displacement and disruption of key developmental activities such as in-person interaction and sleep.”

Researchers recommend four key areas for policymakers to address:

A requirement of mandatory education on digital literacy and mental health

Strengthen the active identification of social media age violations and ensure meaningful consequences for technology companies

Restricting access to social media platforms

Implementing graduated access restrictions for smartphones

Unfortunately, although many social media platforms set a minimum user age of 13, enforcement is inconsistent.

However, more countries around the world including France, the Netherlands, Italy, and New Zealand are moving to ban or severely restrict smartphone usage in schools, at least.

The results of these moves, designed to improve student academic performance and engagement in class, are limited or inconclusive, but a study commissioned by the Dutch government has indeed found improved focus among students.