The Clorox company filed a lawsuit on Tuesday identifying third-party technology provider Cognizant as the reason behind a 2023 hack that cost the bleach maker $380 million.

Key takeaways: the Clorox Compnay is suing IT tech consultant Cognizant for security failures leading to a 2023 breach.

The ransomware group Scattered Spider, said to be responsible for the hack, was able to get access to the Clorox network by simply asking Cognozant employees for their login credentials.

The lawsuit alleged that the hack cost Clorox 380 million in damages, both for supply chain distruptions and restoration costs.

The lawsuit, filed in California State courts, claims that multiple Cognizant employees simply handed over their passwords to the hackers when asked, allowing the notorious gang to gain access to the network with ease.

ADVERTISEMENT

The August 2023 attack on Clorox, carried out by the Scattered Spider ransomware group, caused widespread disruption to its operations and devastated its IT infrastructure, costing the American company $380 million in damages, according to the lawsuit.

Scattered Spider, responsible for a spate of attacks this spring on the UK retail sector, including Marks & Spencer, Harrods, and Co-op, is known for its sophisticated social engineering attacks.

Apparently, court documents seen by Reuters depict one of the conversations had between Scattered Spider and a Cognizant employee:

"I don't have a password, so I can't connect," the hacker says in one call. The agent replies, "Oh, OK. OK. So let me provide the password to you OK?" Reuters said.

Image by Saurav Namdev Pawar | Shutterstock

Clorox had given the news outlet access to three partial transcripts allegedly showing other similar conversations with Cognizant support staff “in which the intruder asks to have passwords reset and the support staff complies without verifying who they are talking to.”

In one example, Reuters states the hackers actually pretended to “quiz” the employees on their employee identification number or their manager's name.

"Cognizant was not duped by any elaborate ploy or sophisticated hacking techniques," the lawsuit states.

"The cybercriminal just called the Cognizant Service Desk, asked for credentials to access Clorox's network, and Cognizant handed the credentials right over," it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Russian-linked gang has repeatedly infiltrated the most prominent companies due to human error, posing as IT help desk workers.

In the M&S hack, which also cost the company an estimated 400 million, the hackers used employee logins from a third-party IT consulting firm to infiltrate the system.

Also responsible for the weeks-long attacks on the MGM Grand and Caesars International in Las Vegas around the same time in 2023, Scattered Spider is said to have recently switched gears from retail to the aviation sector, and is suspected of the June attack on Hawaiian Airlines.

Cognizant has not publicly commented on the lawsuit.

Don’t miss our latest stories on Google News Google News Follow us

The filing claims the majority of losses Clorox attributed to its inability to ship products to retailers in the wake of the hack, with $50 million tied to mitigation costs.

Clorox further said the restoration was hampered by “other failures by Cognizant's staff,” including failure to deactivate certain accounts and restore data, Reuters reported.

With an annual revenue of $7 billion in 2022, besides its own Clorox-branded cleaning products, the California-based retail giant produces brands Pine-Sol, Glad, Brita, Kingsford, Formula 409, and others.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a multinational IT consulting and outsourcing company based out of New Jersey. It has roughly 350,000 global employees, with about a third based in India, where the company was originally founded, according to the company website.