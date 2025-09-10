Congress UFO hearing over Hellfire missile video raises questions about military safety and government secrecy

A Hellfire missile video stunned lawmakers, sparking new alarms over military safety and secret UAP footage.

Public and media interest in UFO sightings is climbing fast.

Over the past few years, a common theme has taken shape: something is being held back from the public. Whistleblowers like Mike Herrera say they have even worried that speaking out might not be worth the risk.

Navy Chief Alexandro Wiggins, Air Force veterans, and journalist George Knapp gave their accounts at a Congress hearing on Tuesday, September 9th, the first high-profile session for a couple of years.

One moment hit especially hard. Republican Eric Burlison showed a video from October 30th, 2024, of a Hellfire missile striking, then bouncing off, a glowing object, thought to be an orb, over Yemen.

The clip ramped up the tension right away. A missile launched from the MQ-9 Reaper drone made contact, yet the object neither exploded nor swerved. It simply kept moving.

Debris scattered across the sky, while the craft carried on as if nothing had happened.

Yemen video sparks alarm

The footage gave the hearing an urgent tone, all the more so against the backdrop of conflict in Yemeni waters.

At such a sensitive moment, the odds of it being a staged simulation seemed small.

For a craft to shrug off a missile impact like it did, the technology behind it would have to be beyond anything people currently control.

Knapp, with colleague Jeremy Corbell beside him, testified that he had heard of similar cases before.

“There are servers holding whole banks of these videos,” Knapp said, “but neither Congress nor the public has been allowed to see them.”

The room tightened, and the Yemen clip became the focal point of the day’s hearing.

Over the last few decades, Pentagon silence has added more mystery, especially when considering an eleven-page file called Immaculate Constellation, compiled by former Pentagon metadata analyst Matthew Brown.

His report described a secret UFO information quarantine that goes back to the Cold War era and has continued until now.

Bill Clark via Getty Images

Secret archives under scrutiny

The hoarding of such footage keeps fueling speculation about what the government and its contractors really know.

Some even talk about a hidden archive, untouched and unexamined, which strengthens the case for reform.

Veterans Jeffrey Nuccetelli and Dylan Borland described at the hearing the fear, retaliation, and isolation they faced when reporting UAP sightings. Their accounts showed how easy it is for careers to be derailed when someone speaks out.

No one knows how many videos sit in the cache Knapp mentioned. If the Yemen clip, which even he had never seen before, is only the beginning, calls for disclosure will only grow louder.

There’s a vicious cycle at play here – whistleblowers get branded as conspiracy theorists, yet locking away videos like this only makes the rumors worse.

Pressure seems bound to rise until the hidden files are released. Only then, perhaps, could public trust in the military and government begin to return, once those old skeletons are finally out in the open.