Google partly down in Turkey, parts of Europe, government and watchdog say

Published: 4 September 2025
Google signage
Image by Carlos Barria | Reuters

Some Google services including YouTube were not accessible in Turkey and some parts of Europe on Thursday, the Turkish deputy minister for telecommunications and a local internet monitor said.

The Freedom of Expression Association, which monitors local censorship on the internet, said the outage on Alphabet's Google began around 1000 a.m. (0700 GMT) in Turkey.

The local cyber security watchdog requested a technical report from Google, the deputy minister, Omer Fatih Sayan, said on X.

A map posted by Sayan showed Turkey, large parts of southeast Europe, and some locations in Ukraine, Russia and western Europe as affected.

