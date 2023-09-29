Full House, a family sitcom that aired from 1987 to 1995, has captured hearts around the globe with its humor, heartfelt moments, and lovable characters. Though Full House is a popular favorite, it's not available in many Netflix libraries.

However, if you're in Japan, you're in luck! This classic show, all eight seasons of it, can be found in the Japanese Netflix library. Not in Japan? No problem. With the help of a VPN, you can change your virtual location to Japan and start enjoying Full House on Netflix.

A VPN not only allows you to change your online location and access geo-restricted Full House from anywhere in the world. It also enhances your online security by encrypting your data. So, by using a VPN, you're not just expanding your Netflix library, you're also protecting your online presence.

Keep reading to learn how you can use a VPN to watch Full House on Netflix, no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Full House on Netflix in 2023 with a VPN:

Choose a trustworthy VPN and install its app. We suggest NordVPN Create an account and pick a plan Connect to a server where Full House is available, like Japan You can now open Netflix and start watching Full House

Why do you need a VPN to watch Full House on Netflix?

The need for a VPN to watch Full House on Netflix arises primarily due to the show's licensing and distribution rights. Full House isn't accessible in the US Netflix library, and to watch it, you'll have to appear as though you're in a location where the show is available. In this case, that location is Japan.

Watch Full House in 2023 Original release: September 22, 1987 Number of seasons: 8 Watch anywhere: Get NordVPN – 68% OFF Watch in the US: HBO Watch in the UK: Apple TV

By using a reliable VPN, you can alter your online location to Japan, making Netflix believe you're accessing the service from within the country. This allows you to bypass geographical restrictions and access all eight seasons of Full House on the Japanese Netflix library.

A VPN also comes with added benefits such as increased privacy and security. It encrypts your data, protecting you from potential hackers or snoopers, and hides your true location, adding an extra layer of anonymity to your online activities. So, while you're catching up on Full House, you're also ensuring your online safety.

Best VPNs to watch Full House on Netflix in 2023 from anywhere

NordVPN – our top VPN pick to stream Full House on Netflix Surfshark – great-value VPN for watching Full House on unlimited devices Atlas VPN – budget-friendly VPN with streaming servers

Navigating countless VPN providers available can be daunting, so to help you cut through the noise, we've tested 32 providers and narrowed the list down to the top three. Our rankings are based on factors such as the server fleet, streaming capabilities, the ability to bypass Netflix's geo-restrictions, performance, and other key criteria. Below you’ll find the best streaming VPNs to help you watch your favorite shows on Netflix from anywhere in the world.

1. NordVPN – our top pick to watch Full House on Netflix

Servers/countries: 5,800+ servers in 60 countries Streaming sites: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and more Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS

Watch Full House with NordVPN

We selected NordVPN as the best for streaming Full House on Netflix. With over 5,800 servers across 60 countries, including 130+ servers in Japan, NordVPN ensures access to various content libraries, making it easy for you to watch all eight seasons of Full House.

In addition to Netflix, NordVPN is capable of unblocking a variety of other streaming services such as Hulu, HBO Max, BBC iPlayer, Channel 4, YouTube TV, and more. This means you can access a wealth of content beyond just Full House.

NordVPN employs a fast proprietary tunneling protocol known as NordLynx. Thanks to NordLynx, the VPN retains most of your baseline internet speeds, allowing for buffering-free streaming and an enjoyable viewing experience. During our tests, NordVPN retained 90% of the baseline speed.

What’s more, NordVPN offers a Smart DNS feature. This means even devices that don’t typically support VPN connections, such as smart TVs, Xbox, and PlayStation, can still stream global content.

NordVPN prices start from $3.19/month with the added benefit of a 30-day money-back guarantee. So, you can try out their service risk-free and start enjoying Full House and other shows from around the world.

Check our detailed NordVPN review to find out more about its amazing capabilities.

Pros Easily unblocks Full House on Netflix

Works with routers

Extensive server fleet

Neck-breaking speeds

30-day money-back guarantee Cons Limited simultaneous connections

2. Surfshark - streaming-friendly VPN for unlimited devices

Servers/countries:

3,200+ servers in 100 countries Streaming sites:

Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more Compatible with:

Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS Current deal:

🔥Get 82% OFF Surfshark + 2 months FREE🔥



Watch Full House with Surfshark

Surfshark is another excellent choice for watching Full House on Netflix. With over 3,200 servers spread across 100 countries, finding a server in a country where Netflix hosts Full House, like Japan, is effortless.

Aside from Netflix, Surfshark has proven its capability to unblock other streaming platforms such as Hulu, HBO Max, BBC iPlayer, Channel 4, YouTube TV, and more. This gives you a wide variety of content to enjoy beyond Full House.

One of the fastest VPNs on the market, Surfshark employs the WireGuard protocol to ensure speedy and smooth streaming. In our tests, we were able to watch Full House in high definition, with no lagging or buffering, with speed retention of around 86%.

What’s more, Surfshark offers a Smart DNS feature. This allows users to stream global content on devices that don’t typically support VPN connections, such as smart TVs, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Pricing for Surfshark is very competitive, starting from $2.30/month, and they also offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. Plus, with Surfshark, you get unlimited simultaneous connections, making it an excellent value for money.

To learn more on what Surfshar has to offer, head to our full Surfshark review.

Pros Effortlessly unblocks Netflix

Unlimited simultaneous connections

Excellent speeds for streaming

Large server fleet

Budget-friendly Cons No free version

3. Atlas VPN – affordable VPN, excellent for beginners

Servers/countries: 1,000+ servers in 42 countries Streaming sites: Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, Android TV, Amazon Fire Stick

Watch Full House with Atlas VPN

Atlas VPN is a great and affordable option for watching Full House on Netflix. With 1,000+ servers across 42 countries, Atlas VPN provides sufficient coverage for users to bypass geo-restrictions and enjoy their favorite shows.

Apart from Netflix, Atlas VPN also unblocks other streaming providers such as BBC iPlayer and YouTube TV, giving you a wider choice of streaming content.

Thanks to the WireGuard protocol, Atlas VPN ensures fast connection speeds, making it possible to stream Full House in high definition without any buffering. When we tested, it retained around 80% of its baseline speeds. Atlas VPN also uses servers that are dedicated to streaming, further enhancing your viewing experience on Netflix.

In addition, Atlas VPN offers plenty of features, including a kill switch, split tunneling, and SafeBrowse feature, that helps to avoid tracking and block malware. On top of that, Atlas VPN offers unlimited simultaneous connections.

One of the standout features of Atlas VPN is its competitive pricing. At just $1.82/month, Atlas VPN offers a cost-effective solution for users looking to unblock Netflix libraries and other streaming services. Atlas VPN also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, giving you the peace of mind to try out their service without any risk.

To find out more, check our full Atlas VPN review.

Pros Unblocks Full House on Netflix

Unlimited device connection

Specialty servers for streaming

Fast speeds

Freemium plan Cons Smaller server fleet

Where to watch Full House online

While Full House is available on Netflix only in Japan, it's not the only streaming platform hosting this beloved sitcom. There are other options to catch up with the Tanner family, such as Hulu, Apple TV, and more.



Here’s a list of platforms and countries where Full House is available:

Streaming platform Country Netflix Japan Apple TV US, UK, Canada HBO US Amazon Prime Video US, UK Foxtel Now Australia

If you’re not in any of those countries or don’t have access to particular platforms and still wish to watch Full House, it's only a matter of choosing a reliable VPN. Check out some of our in-depth guides on how to bypass the geo-blocks placed on streaming platforms:

To access different streaming content by changing your virtual location you need a credible VPN, and for this, we strongly recommend NordVPN.

What else can you watch with a VPN on Netflix?

Netflix libraries vary by region due to licensing and copyright agreements, which means that some shows and movies are only available in specific countries. But with a reliable VPN, you can bypass these geographical restrictions and enjoy a wider range of content.

Here are some popular shows you can access on Netflix using a VPN:

Watch Netflix with NordVPN

VPN not working while trying to watch Full House on Netflix

If you're trying to watch Full House on Netflix using a VPN and encountering issues, there might be several reasons causing them:

Netflix has identified and blocked your VPN's given IP addresses

your VPN's given IP addresses Your real IP address is leaking

The VPN you've chosen may not be able to bypass Netflix's location restrictions

Your browsing history reveals your actual location

But don't worry, there are several ways to resolve these issues:

Try connecting to a different server in the VPN network

in the VPN network Clear your cookies and cache to erase any data that might reveal your location

to erase any data that might reveal your location Contact your VPN provider's support team for help

for help Consider switching to a different VPN provider that can reliably bypass Netflix's restrictions, such as NordVPN

By following these suggestions, you should be able to enjoy Full House and other shows on Netflix without any hassle. A trustworthy VPN provider will have a strong support team and will be ready to assist you 24/7.

Can I use a free VPN to watch Full House on Netflix?

While it's technically possible to use a free VPN to watch Full House on Netflix, we don’t recommend it for a few reasons. Free VPNs often come with multiple issues that can hamper your viewing experience.

Firstly, they typically have data caps, limiting how much content you can stream. Also, their server count is significantly lower than that of premium VPNs, leading to overcrowded servers and slow speeds. And due to limited server count it may mean they don't have servers in the countries where Full House is available. In addition, most free VPNs are incapable of unblocking popular streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, or Disney+.

Secondly, they often bombard users with annoying pop-up ads and may even contain malware. And what’s more, many free VPNs log and sell your browsing data, compromising your privacy.

Instead of dealing with these issues, consider using a premium VPN provider like NordVPN or Surfshark. They both offer 30-day money-back guarantees and 7-day free trials, effectively allowing you to use them for free for up to a month. With a premium VPN service, you'll be able to enjoy Full House on Netflix without any interruptions or privacy concerns, and with no data limits.

NordVPN – offers a 7-day free trial for Android and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all devices

– offers a 7-day free trial for Android and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all devices Surfshark – offers a 7-day free trial for Android, iOS, and macOS and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all devices

– offers a 7-day free trial for Android, iOS, and macOS and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all devices Atlas VPN – offers a 7-day free trial for iOS and Android and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all devices

Try NordVPN risk-free

Everything you should know about Full House

Full House is a heartwarming sitcom that first graced our screens on September 22, 1987. The show revolves around three men, Danny Tanner, Jesse Katsopolis, and Joey Gladstone. Together, they navigate the ups and downs of raising three young girls in San Francisco after the sudden death of Danny's wife.

The show ran for eight seasons, with the final episode airing on May 23, 1995. Throughout its run, Full House was known for its family-friendly humor, poignant moments, and lessons on love, friendship, and family.

Full House is more than just a sitcom – it's a trip down memory lane for many and continues to be a beloved classic for its heart, humor, and portrayal of family life. Whether you're a new viewer or rewatching for nostalgia, Full House offers a comforting and entertaining viewing experience.

Release date September 22, 1987 Number of seasons 8 Starring John Stamos, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron, Jodie Sweetin, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and others Created by Jeff Franklin Awards Young Artist Awards 1989 – Best Young Actor/Actress Under Five Years of Age(Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen);

Young Artist Awards 1990 – Outstanding Performance by an Actress Under Nine Years of Age (Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen);

Young Artist Awards 1990 – Best Young Actress Supporting Role in a Television Series (Andrea Barber);

Young Artist Awards 1990 – Best Young Actress Starring in a Television Series (Jodie Sweetin);

Young Artist Awards 1991 – Best Young Actress Supporting or Re-Occurring Role for a TV Series (Andrea Barber);

Young Artist Awards 1992 – Exceptional Performance by a Young Actress Under Ten (Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen); Kids' Choice Awards, USA 1994 – Favorite Television Actress (Candace Cameron Bure)

Final thoughts

While Full House is a cherished classic, it's unfortunately not available in all Netflix libraries due to regional restrictions. However, this doesn't mean you have to miss out on the heartwarming adventures of the Tanner family.

Full House is only available on Japanese Netflix, so by using a reliable VPN, like NordVPN, you can change your online location to Japan. This allows you to bypass Netflix's geographical restrictions and enjoy all eight seasons of Full House (and any other content!) from anywhere in the world.

With a VPN, you're no longer limited by your location, opening up a world of content at your fingertips. So, connect to a server in Japan, and start binge-watching Full House on Netflix.

Best VPN deals this week:

FAQs