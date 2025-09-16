Kering, the parent of luxury fashion brands Gucci, Balenciaga, McQueen, and others, on Monday, confirmed it was the victim of a massive breach, now claimed by the notorious Shiny Hunters hacker gang, along with 7.4 million files of stolen customer data.

The French family-led luxury group allegedly suffered the data breach back in April, according to the threat actors known as Shiny Hunters (UN3944) – who reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack on its "ransom negotiations chat.”

That’s according to the blogsite DataBreaches.Net, which first broke the story last Thursday – even before the luxury company seemingly was forced to finally admit to the hack.

A Kering spokesperson confirmed the incident with the BBC on Monday, stating, "In June, we identified that an unauthorized third party gained temporary access to our systems and accessed limited customer data from some of our Houses.”

The French luxury goods company Kering is the parent company of Gucci, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, and more. Image by T. Schneider | Shutterstock

Besides Gucci, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, the global luxury goods holding company houses more than a dozen high-end brands including Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, Kering Eyewear, and Kering Beauté.

Headquartered in Paris, the company website shows Kering’s annual revenue in 2024 was €17.2 billion.

Customer data at risk

In its statement, Kering says “No financial information - such as bank account numbers, credit card information, or government-issued identification numbers - was involved in the incident."

The data is said to be limited to names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and the total amount customers spent in the luxury stores worldwide, reports the BBC, which says it has also spoken with Shiny Hunters.

ShinyHunters appears to have reached out to Balenciaga in early June, according to negotiations transcripts seen by DataBreaches, claiming it had possession of 7.4 million unique email addresses.

Purportedly, the hackers told the blogsite that Balenciaga had agreed to a $750,000 ransom demand, but then reneged on the deal.

DataBreaches writes, “When Balenciaga did not follow through on their promises to pay after more than two months negotiations, ShinyHunters shared sample data and the full negotiation chat log” with the blogsite.

The alleged Shiny Hunters-Kering "negotiations chat log" was sent to the DataBreaches blogsite last week. Image by DataBreaches.net.

Kering has denied it ever engaged or negotiated with the infamous cybercriminal cartel as instructed by authorities. Cybernews has reached out to Kering and is awaiting a response.

The BBC says some of the files from a "small sample" shared by Shiny Hunters include what appears to be a "genuine" copy of the stolen emails, as well as the "Total Sales" for how much each customer spent at each of the fashion house stores.

Some customers are shown "to have spent more than $10,000, and a handful spending $30,000-$86,000," the news outlet said.

Shiny Hunters (UN3944) has been linked to the recent Salesloft Drift/Salesforce hacking campaign, which hit more than 700 companies worldwide this summer, according to Google threat researchers.

The group is now suspected of having help from the high-profile M&S hackers, Scattered Spider (UNC6040), a ransomware gang known for its sophisticated social engineering tactics targeting victims' employees, pretending to be IT help desk workers.

Kering has not revealed the methods used by the cyberattackers to successfully infiltrate its networks.

The luxury goods company did say it has since secured its IT systems, “disclosed the incident to relevant data protection authorities,” and has sent emails to the undisclosed number of affected customers.

