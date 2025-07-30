YouTube is rolling out AI to guess how old users really are and whether they lied about their birthdays, as age verification laws get stricter worldwide.

YouTube has begun rolling out age-estimation tech in the US as part of its latest push to create a "more age-appropriate" experience for teen users.

Once YouTube thinks a user is a teen, they will get a curated experience: no personalized ads, tighter restrictions on repeat views of content like body image videos or social aggression clips, and access to screen time reminders and bedtime nudges.

The new system uses machine learning to infer a user’s age based on behavioral and contextual signals, not just the birthday they entered at sign-up. The system will start working for a small group of users and expand in the coming weeks.

These protections are not new – limits to repetitive viewing were introduced back in 2023. However, until now, restrictions only applied to users who had explicitly confirmed their age.

If they lied about their birthdate or skipped that step entirely, YouTube likely treated them like an adult, but with new machine learning technology, YouTube’s system might flag users as under 18.

So far, it is not a silver bullet, as tech can flag adults as teens as well. If that happens, users are urged to verify age using a credit card, government ID, or a selfie.

Age verification is a global trend

This move is part of YouTube’s broader 2025 roadmap, but it also comes at a time when governments in the US and Europe are pressuring platforms to prove they’re doing more to protect kids online.

Big tech has increasingly found itself caught in the middle of a political dispute over who’s responsible for protecting minors online. According to Bloomberg, Apple and Google argue that app stores, not social platforms, are better placed to enforce age checks, framing Meta’s push for platform-level responsibility as an attempt to dodge accountability.

Meanwhile, Meta insists that verifying age at the app store level is the best approach, and asserts that platforms like Facebook should not bear sole responsibility.

The UK has taken one of the most aggressive stances yet. Under the Online Safety Act, which came into effect on July 25th, any site or app that allows access to pornographic or adult content is now required to implement “highly effective” age checks for UK users.

That’s led to platforms like Pornhub, Reddit, and even Discord rolling out everything from facial scanning to government ID verification. Platforms that don’t comply in the UK risk heavy fines or being blocked entirely.

States across the US, including Alabama, Texas, Louisiana, Montana, and North Carolina, have also implemented age verification laws for adult content platforms. These restrictions received a backlash from porn providers, stating that it puts users’ privacy at risk.

Will age verification actually work?

Age verification laws have steered controversy, as sceptics are not convinced it will work. As the laws kick in, internet users have been searching for workarounds.

For instance, a cyber rebel has launched a site that generates fake driver’s licenses using local MPs’ names and pictures.

British users have been rushing to download VPN apps, with VPNs climbing up the ladder of the most downloaded apps on the app stores. After testing methods, Discord now gives UK users a choice of face or ID scanning to verify their age, and Bluesky says it will give UK users a range of different verification options.

Discord users were caught using Sam Porter Bridges' photo from Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding game to successfully bypass facial and ID-based age checks.