If you're a poker fan living in the US, you're out of luck because the most popular online poker site, GGPoker, is inaccessible from the US. Due to different regional gambling laws, online gambling websites, including GGPoker, are geographically restricted only to those countries that allow it.

But that's no good if you're out of the country on vacation, missing an important tournament. Luckily, you can use a reliable online poker VPN to get an IP address in a country where GGPoker is available, like the United Kingdom or Canada, and place your best bets.

When it comes to gambling, using a VPN cautiously is best. In this article, we'll explain how to use GGPoker VPN safely and risk-free.

NordVPN – the best overall GGPoker VPN Surfshark – unblock GGPoker on whatever device you use Atlas VPN – access GGPoker online for free ExpressVPN – feature-rich VPN for GGPoker CyberGhost – ensures secure GGPoker access

How to play GGPoker online with a VPN in 2023

Choose a VPN service that offers a massive server fleet – NordVPN is a safe bet Download the VPN and install it Connect to a server in a country where GGPoker is available (like Canada or the UK) Head over to GGPoker and start winning!

The best VPNs for GGPoker – our detailed list:

Below, you’ll find the best GGPoker VPNs that provide speedy, safe, and unrestricted worldwide access to this popular online casino.

1. NordVPN – the best VPN for worldwide GGPoker access

Servers/countries: 5,700+ servers in 60 countries Streaming sites: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and more Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS

NordVPN is the best GGPoker VPN due to speedy and efficient geo-block evasion. The service boasts a massive server fleet that provides safe GGPoker access wherever you are.

Servers. NordVPN offers over 5,700 servers in 60+ countries. More so, you can acquire dedicated IPs in Germany, the UK, Belgium, and Canada, where GGPoker is accessible. You’ll find a wide range of specialty servers if you need to improve your online anonymity.

Speed. Due to next-gen NordLynx protocol, you can expect lightning-fast speeds that rarely drop below the 90% original threshold. This is vital while playing online poker and other games because lagging issues can cost you the match.

Features. Within NordVPN’s app, you'll find an efficient kill switch, obfuscated servers, and real-time security with Threat Protection. Most importantly, it offers dedicated IP servers that cost an additional $3.69/month and can greatly improve your GGPoker experience.

Price. NordVPN secures up to six devices simultaneously for just $3.19/month. It also has a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can test the app before making a long-term commitment!

Learn more in our NordVPN review.

Pros Efficiently unblocks GGPoker

Offers dedicated IPs

Excellent connection speed

Advanced cybersecurity features

Audited no-logs policy Cons Free trial exclusive to Android

2. Surfshark – excellent GGPoker VPN with unlimited device support

Servers/countries:

3,200+ servers in 100 countries Streaming sites:

Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more Compatible with:

Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS Current deal:

🔥Get 82% OFF Surfshark + 2 months FREE🔥



Surfshark is a superb GGPoker VPN that efficiently unblocks the website wherever you are. The best thing is it does not limit concurrent connections, allowing you to secure all devices you own with one subscription.

Servers. Surfshark's 3,200 servers are located in 100 countries, one of the most diverse selections in the VPN market. The large fleet ensures a stable and fast connection to bypass even the toughest geographical restrictions.

Speed. This VPN uses the advanced WireGuard protocol to maintain excellent speed and uptime. We were satisfied it never dropped below 88% of the original speed and provided a smooth GGPoker experience.

Features. Surfshark offers dedicated IPs in Germany and the Netherlands to access GGPoker from an unchanging IP address. You'll also find NoBorders mode especially useful when accessing geographically restricted content.

Price. You can secure all devices with Surfshark VPN for just $2.30/month. There's also a 7-day free trial for iOS, macOS, and Android users and a 30-day money-back guarantee for everyone.

Visit our Surfshark review for more details.

Pros Worldwide server spread

Dedicated IP servers

Unblocks GGPoker

30-day money-back guarantee

Unlimited device support Cons Some features cost extra

3. Atlas VPN – fast Freemium GGPoker VPN

Servers/countries: 1,000+ servers in 42 countries Streaming sites: Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, Android TV, Amazon Fire Stick

Atlas VPN is an excellent GGPoker VPN that offers an unlimited free version. The free plan includes servers in the Netherlands to access GGPoker without spending a dime!

Servers. This Freemium VPN offers 1,000+ servers in 42 worldwide locations. Although it can't compete with market giants like NordVPN or Surfshark, Atlas VPN regularly expands its server network.

Speed. Atlas VPN includes the swift WireGuard protocol for breakneck speeds while surfing the net. Whether connected to US or UK servers, the speeds remained the same, making Atlas VPN a great choice to access GGPoker worldwide.

Features. Currently, Atlas VPN does not offer server obfuscation or dedicated IP addresses. However, it provides a SafeBrowse feature for improved online safety and performs exceptionally well bypassing geo-blocks.

Price. Atlas VPN is one of the best freemium VPNs available, and upgrading to premium costs only $1.82/month. You can test the paid version using the 30-day money-back guarantee.

Our complete Atlas VPN review has more information.

Pros Unlimited free version

Bypasses geo-blocks

Affordable prices

WireGuard protocol

30-day money-back guarantee Cons No dedicated IP addresses

No server obfuscation

4. ExpressVPN – private and secure GGPoker VPN

Servers/countries: 3,000+ servers in 94 countries Streaming sites: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and more Compatible with: Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS

ExpressVPN offers outstanding cybersecurity features, making it one of the safest GGPoker VPNs. However, its impressive protection package comes at a steep price.

Servers. You can connect to 3,000+ servers in 94 countries, including the UK, Norway, or Canada, where the GGPoker online casino is available. During our tests, ExpressVPN easily unblocked this platform using numerous servers.

Speed. This VPN uses the proprietary Lightway protocol to ensure a stable and speedy connection. Our connection never dropped below 77% of the original speed, leaving room for improvement.

Features. ExpressVPN offers obfuscated servers, an online Threat Manager to block trackers and malicious websites, split tunneling, a genuine no-logs policy, and more. However, it does not provide dedicated IPs for easier access to geo-blocked services like GGPoker.

Price. You can get an Express VPN for $6.67/month or use its 30-day money-back guarantee to take it for a run before subscribing!

Dive deeper into our full ExpressVPN review.

Pros Lightway protocol

Valuable additional features

Unblocks GGPoker website

No-logs service Cons No dedicated IP addresses

Priced above the market average

5. CyberGhost – unrestricted worldwide GGPoker VPN

Servers/countries: 9,400+ servers in 91 countries Streaming sites: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Disney+ Compatible with: Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS

With an impressive worldwide server spread and a time-test brand, CyberGhost is a worthy candidate in the best GGPoker VPN list.

Servers. The 9,400 server network in 91 countries will not leave you wanting more and provides unrestricted GGPoker access anywhere. Additionally, CyberGhost employs a RAM-only server structure to ensure users' online privacy.

Speed. CyberGhost maintained 86% of the baseline speed during our tests using the WireGuard protocol. IKEv2 and OpenVPN protocols are also available, but you will experience a slightly bigger speed drop using them.

Features. CyberGhost offers dedicated IPs in Canada, Germany, and the Netherlands, where GGPoker is available, but the feature costs an extra $2.50/month. Other benefits include specialty servers, an ad blocker, and 24/7 live chat support.

Price. CyberGhost costs merely $2.19/month, and there's a 45-day money-back guarantee with plenty of time to try it out!

Read more in our CyberGhost review.

Pros Large server fleet

Dedicated IP addresses

Useful additional features

24/7 customer support Cons Inconsistent speeds

How we picked and tested these VPNs

We thoroughly tested 32 VPNs to compile the best VPNs for the GGPoker list. Below are the criteria we used to uncover the safest options to access GGPoker worldwide:

Dedicated IP address . Constantly switching IPs could expose that you’re a VPN user to GGPoker, potentially resulting in a ban. A dedicated IP address allows visiting GGPoker from an unchanging IP.

. Constantly switching IPs could expose that you’re a VPN user to GGPoker, potentially resulting in a ban. A dedicated IP address allows visiting GGPoker from an unchanging IP. Geo-block evasion . All our recommendations successfully unblock GGPoker worldwide. A significant advantage is offering a dedicated IP address in unrestricted GGPoker countries like Canada.

. All our recommendations successfully unblock GGPoker worldwide. A significant advantage is offering a dedicated IP address in unrestricted GGPoker countries like Canada. Security . A good GGPoker VPN should provide AES-256 encryption or an equally robust alternative like XChaCha20.

. A good GGPoker VPN should provide AES-256 encryption or an equally robust alternative like XChaCha20. Privacy . Protecting your online gambling activities from third parties is essential, so we only considered VPNs that don't collect data and offer genuine no-logs policies.

. Protecting your online gambling activities from third parties is essential, so we only considered VPNs that don't collect data and offer genuine no-logs policies. Transparency . VPN providers that go through independent audits to verify their privacy and security features take precedence over the ones that do not.

. VPN providers that go through independent audits to verify their privacy and security features take precedence over the ones that do not. Speed . A stable and speedy internet connection is essential to participate in GGPoker tournaments without unwelcome issues like lagging.

. A stable and speedy internet connection is essential to participate in GGPoker tournaments without unwelcome issues like lagging. Price . There's no need to lower your winnings with an overpriced VPN. We considered the subscription cost compared to feature quality.

. There's no need to lower your winnings with an overpriced VPN. We considered the subscription cost compared to feature quality. Money-back guarantee. Because GGPoker can block VPN IPs, we selected those with a money-back guarantee in case your choice fails to unblock GGPoker.

NordVPN is the best GGPoker VPN that offers dedicated IPs in countries where GGPoker is available. A three-times audited no-logs policy is as reliable as possible, adding value to NordVPN's robust cybersecurity features.

Why do I need a VPN for GGPoker?

The VPN cybersecurity and privacy protection benefits are essential for safe online gambling. Here's a list of reasons you should use a VPN to play GGPoker:

Unrestricted GGPoker access . This gambling site is available only in a handful of countries. A trustworthy GGPoker VPN will easily bypass geographical restrictions and open the platform to players worldwide, including US residents.

. This gambling site is available only in a handful of countries. A trustworthy GGPoker VPN will easily bypass geographical restrictions and open the platform to players worldwide, including US residents. Security and privacy . You want to keep online gambling activities private and secure for many valid reasons. A VPN will encrypt your sessions and prevent ISPs from peeking at your hand, protecting your matches from undesired attention.

. You want to keep online gambling activities private and secure for many valid reasons. A VPN will encrypt your sessions and prevent ISPs from peeking at your hand, protecting your matches from undesired attention. Public Wi-Fi safety . Be sure to use a VPN whenever you play over public Wi-Fi, as cybercriminals often target these hotspots to extract valuable information, like GGPoker login credentials.

. Be sure to use a VPN whenever you play over public Wi-Fi, as cybercriminals often target these hotspots to extract valuable information, like GGPoker login credentials. Enhanced poker experience. Some VPNs include AdBlock services like NordVPN's Threat Protection feature. Use it to disable annoying ads during important matches to keep the concentration sharp.

Why is GGPoker restricted in certain countries?

Online gambling sites are a hot topic heavily dependent on cultural background. For example, most Muslim countries ban GGPoker access due to religious reasons. Others consider gambling with real money a criminal offense and restrict access to online gambling sites.

Then, there are contracts and lawful agreements. Only a few American states, like Nevada or Pennsylvania, allow online gambling in the US, but GGPoker has not yet negotiated licenses to service these regions. It's worth noting that GGPoker developed a club-based poker app in the US called ClubGG, but it's an entirely different platform that is barely attractive to real poker pros.

To summarize, many countries have yet to decide whether they allow online gambling websites like GGPoker. Until they do, we recommend using a VPN to change your location to countries where online casinos are legal.

Where is GGPoker blocked?

As discussed previously, there are various reasons why GGPoker is unavailable in specific countries. According to GGPoker's Terms & Conditions, here's a complete list of countries where GGPoker access is restricted:

Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Angola Armenia Australia Azerbaijan Bahrain Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Bonaire Saint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bulgaria Burkina Faso Cambodia Cayman Islands Colombia Cuba Curaçao Czech Republic Democratic Republic of Congo Denmark Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia France French Guiana Georgia Ghana Great Britain Greece Guadeloupe Haiti Iran Iraq Israel Italy Jamaica Jordan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Latvia Liberia Mali Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Moldova Morocco Myanmar Netherlands Netherlands Antilles Nicaragua Norfolk Island North Korea South Sudan Oman Palestinian Territory Pakistan Panama Philippines Portugal Reunion, Romania Russian Federation Rwanda S. Georgia and S. Sandwich Isls. Saint Martin (French part) Senegal Seychelles Somalia South Korea Spain Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Turkmenistan Trinidad & Tobago Turkey Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States Uzbekistan, Vanuatu Virgin Islands (British and U.S.) Yemen Zimbabwe

Disclaimer Some countries impose extremely tough fines for online gambling, including imprisonment, so triple-check the national laws before accessing GGPoker worldwide.

Some countries impose extremely tough fines for online gambling, including imprisonment, so triple-check the national laws before accessing GGPoker worldwide.

Safety tips for playing GGPoker with a VPN:

Because GGPoker states it can ban VPN users in its terms and conditions, it's essential to take safety precautions. On the other hand, a renowned worldwide poker champion and GGPoker ambassador, Daniel Negreanu, talks favorably about using a VPN to access the platform. Here are three tips to minimize the risks of accessing GGPoker via VPN:

Use a dedicated IP . You will not draw GGPoker's attention if you always log in to the service from the same IP address.

. You will not draw GGPoker's attention if you always log in to the service from the same IP address. Turn on the kill switch . Sometimes, VPN connections drop and can expose your home IP address. A kill switch guarantees your original IP won't leak under any circumstances.

. Sometimes, VPN connections drop and can expose your home IP address. A kill switch guarantees your original IP won't leak under any circumstances. Regularly withdraw your winnings. Withdrawals over 3000 euros (in EU) will trigger additional GGPoker verification, asking for customer identification, including location details. Don't let your winnings pile up; withdraw them in smaller amounts.

Is it legal to use a VPN with GGPoker?

Yes, you can legally use a VPN to access GGPoker if online gambling is allowed in your country. We can't stress enough the importance of verifying national laws before accessing GGPoker via VPN because VPNs do not enable illegal activities.

In other words, if online gambling is illegal where you reside, it's best to abide by the law. Otherwise, here's a step-by-step guide on legally accessing GGPoker via a VPN:

Subscribe to a reliable GGPoker VPN. Download and install the software on your device Connect to a server where GGPoker is available (like Germany or Canada) (optional) Use a dedicated IP address if you're an active player Play GGPoker anywhere worldwide, including in the US

Can I use a free VPN with GGPoker?

We cannot in good conscience recommend using a free VPN for online gambling as it requires outstanding cybersecurity features that only paid VPNs offer.

Free VPNs have to make money somehow, and it could be by collecting and selling user data to third parties – extremely risky when unblocking GGPoker in the US. Furthermore, if they don't offer advanced features like a dedicated IP address, you risk getting banned on the platform and losing all investments.

Instead, you can use a reliable freemium VPN. Ensure it has servers in the UK, Canada, Germany, or any other country allowing access to GGPoker. It's often a hit-and-miss regarding geo-block evasion with freemium VPNs, but you can keep trying at no charge until you land on a server that opens GGPoker in your location.

However, using a top-notch premium VPN is the best approach. Can you do it for free, though? Yes, if you choose a reliable VPN with a free trial or a money-back guarantee. Here are two options that will not let you down.

NordVPN – NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and a 7-day free trial for Android users, giving you plenty of time to test it on GGPoker.

– NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and a 7-day free trial for Android users, giving you plenty of time to test it on GGPoker. Surfshark – macOS, iOS, and Android users can benefit from a 7-day free trial, and everybody gets a 30-day money-back guarantee to access GGPoker online for free.

Final thoughts

Using a VPN to access GGPoker is perfectly legal if your country's laws allow online gambling. Even if GGPoker has not yet arranged to provide services there, you can use a VPN to overcome geographical restrictions and enjoy the most popular online poker site.

NordVPN is the best VPN to access GGPoker worldwide, including in the US. It has dedicated IPs in most countries that allow GGPoker, such as Germany, Canada, and the UK. Its speeds are second to none, and the military-grade encryption ensures online safety. Don't forget to turn the kill switch on and own the room with the royal flush!

FAQs