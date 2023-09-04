Mac users are familiar with its free iCloud Keychain password manager. Although it's better than committing passwords to memory, this software had serious vulnerability issues in 2019. More worrying is the new MacStealer malware appearing this year that specifically targets the iCloud Keychain.

Luckily, you can get a reliable password manager for Mac even for free – most premium providers offer a free plan version. Free password managers for Mac, while more limited versions of the paid versions, will secure your credentials in an encrypted vault, inspect the password strength, and monitor the dark web for leaks. You can also secure non-Apple devices because third-party password managers aren't restricted to one operating system, unlike the iCloud Keychain.

Try a premium NordPass service for free NordPass is a premium password manager that ensures advanced security measures and easy-to-navigate apps. Try it out for free for one month and get an additional 30-day money-back guarantee with premium plans. cybernews® score 4.9 /5 Excellent security

Perfect for personal use

Risk-free trial Try NordPass for free

We've scrutinized dozens of apps to find the five best free password managers for Mac. Our testing criteria included their free trial or plan availability, security features, privacy, additional tools, and compatibility. Let's take a look!

🔥LIMITED OFFER: Secure your Mac with NordPass, now 52% OFF!

Top 5 best free password managers for MacOS

NordPass – best free Mac password manager with extra features 1Password – robust Mac cybersecurity with a two-week free trial RoboForm – strong free Mac password manager version Keeper – excellent Apple password vault for free Dashlane – great free Safari browser extension

Best free password manager for Mac – our detailed list:

To compile this list, we analyzed the best password manager’s vault encryption, cybersecurity features, app design, and brand reputation to select only the best options. We also considered a free version or free trial availability, and a money-back guarantee to maintain the free version quality without compromising security.

1. NordPass – best unlimited free Mac password manager

Cloud storage: 3 GB (with NordLocker app) 2FA:

Yes Platforms:

Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS Current deal: 🔥 Get NordPass, now 52% OFF and 1 month FREE!🔥

Visit NordPass

NordPass's free version makes it the best free password manager for Mac. You can secure one device with unlimited passwords and use three multi-factor authentication options for vault access protection, generate and autofill passwords at no charge.

Security. NordPass secures the vault with the next-gen XChaCha20 encryption algorithm that is also used by IT giants Google and Cloudflare. It encrypts the data locally before uploading it to the cloud to maintain secure cross-device compatibility. In addition, the app requires a master password and has a variety of authentication methods, like biometrics or authenticator app.

Privacy. This password manager follows strict zero-knowledge architecture guidelines, meaning the password vault is accessible solely to the original user. The independent third-party SOC 2 Type 1 audit proved NordPass adheres to user privacy rights.

Features. The free version lets you secure one device with an unlimited password vault and seamless credential auto-filling. There’s also a password generator feature, which is one of our top-rated ones since it allows you to create passwords that are phrases, to make it easier to remember, and secure notes don't cost a single penny. However, a few features like dark web monitor, which we found to be very useful since it constantly scans for your leaked data, and secure password sharing are restricted to premium plans.

Application. The free NordPass Mac app is minimalistic and easy to use and offers a Safari browser extension for even faster password access. When testing the app version, we found it to be very smooth to use, so even beginners will easily navigate it.

However, if you wish to get the full features package, including dark web monitoring, passkeys, data leak scanners, and more, then you should invest in a premium subscription. The prices for NordPass premium start at $1.43/month.

Visit our full NordPass review for more details.

Pros Unlimited free version

Independently audited

30-day free premium trial

Multi-factor authentication

Free customer support Cons No file sharing on the free version



2. 1Password – solid Mac password manager for advanced users

Cloud storage: 1 GB 2FA:

Yes Platforms: Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS Current deal: 🔥 Get 40% OFF 1Password!🔥

Visit 1Password

Advanced cybersecurity features put 1Password on the list of best free password managers for Mac list. Although there's no unlimited free version, you can utilize the 14-day free trial to access all its features.

Security. 1Password uses the industry standard AES-256 encryption for vault safety. There is also a 2FA option that we strongly recommend using, and even passkeys for easier login. So, you can be certain that your credentials will be secured even during the free trial period.

Privacy. Like NordPass, this password manager also adheres to zero-knowledge privacy guidelines and has a SOC II Type 2 independent audit to back it up. So, the provider won't collect your user data and won't have access to the passwords saved in your vault. In addition, its data safety protocols are GDPR compliant.

Features. 1Password offers unique features, like email address obfuscation, GitHub signatures, and security alerts. The two-week free trial also lets you secure all devices without password limits, including an app for watchOS, which we found to be one of the more unique features. Additional benefits include the travel mode, shared vaults, developer tools, and emergency access.

Application. We found that the numerous advanced features are neatly organized, and a Watchtower dashboard summarizes password security issues and provides tips. 1Password app is highly customizable, increasing user comfort.

After finishing the free trial period, 1Password will cost you starting at $2.99/month. It’s a pretty budget-friendly option to secure all your credentials.

To learn more, visit our full 1Password review.

Pros Unique features

Highly customizable application

14-day free trial

Competitive pricing

Independently audited Cons No unlimited free version

3. RoboForm – free Mac password manager and authenticato

Cloud storage: No 2FA: Yes Platforms: Windows, macOS, Android, iOS Current deal: 🔥 Get RoboForm, save up to 50%🔥

Visit RoboForm

RoboForm is an excellent free password manager for Mac that offers an unlimited free version. Although restricted to a single device, it doesn't limit passwords and alerts if your credentials appear in a breach.

Security. RoboForm's free version allows unlimited password storage on a single device with a few multi-factor authentication options for vault access safety. This password manager also uses AES-256 encryption to secure your sensitive data. And a free password-leak monitor is, as we found. an excellent way to protect your credentials without paying a dime.

Privacy. RoboForm follows zero-knowledge privacy guidelines, although we'd like to see an independent audit verify it, like other top password managers, for example, NordPass, have proven. You can also use RoboForm as a time-based one-time password (TOTP) authenticator to manage other app access privileges.

Features. All plans, including the free version, offer unlimited password storage, secure notes, and auto-filling. In addition, the password recommendations feature, a tool we tested and found that the suggested passwords were secure; however, there was no option to have phrases as passwords like with NordPass. A solid feature core makes it one of the best free password managers for Mac.

Application. RoboForm prioritizes its web version that works perfectly with the Safari browser. Simultaneously, its Mac version is simplistic and focused on easy password access, but it’s not as smooth to use as the browser version.

If the free RoboForm version is not enough for you and you wish to use the password manager on multiple devices, or send and receive encrypted passwords, then you’ll have to invest in a premium version starting at $0.99/month.

Our in-depth RoboForm review has more information.

Pros Unlimited free version

Free password-leak checker

TOTP authentication

Well-known brand

Solid browser extensions Cons No independent audits

No free live-chat support

4. Keeper – fast and secure Mac password access

Cloud storage: 5 GB 2FA:

No Platforms:

Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS Current deal: 🔥 Get 50% OFF Keeper Unlimited and Family plans!🔥

Visit Keeper

Keeper offers an unlimited free version and a 30-day free trial for its paid premium users. Notice that the free version is available only on mobile devices, so choose this free password manager for Mac only if you will sync it with an iOS device.

Security. With Keeper, your passwords will be protected with AES-256 encryption. In addition, there are a variety of authentication methods, like RSA SecureID, Duo Security, and others. We’d like to see a biometrics authenticator as well.

Privacy. Passwords are encrypted locally on a device level before uploading the vault to Amazon's AWS cloud network. The latter ensures safe and speedy vault access, end-to-end encryption, and GDPR compliance.

Features. Keepers free version falls behind without password autofill or free browser extension features that other tools like NordPass and 1Password offer. On the other hand, the 30-day free trial allows for securing multiple devices on all major browsers and operating systems. And the free version comes with unlimited password storage on one device and a password generator.

Application. The Mac app is spot-on, with all features clearly listed on the left side. You can check for password leaks in the BreachWatch section, and the Security Audit part provides an in-depth password security overview.

We prefer the full Keeper version that comes with a password autofill feature and allows you to access your passwords on a desktop app version as well. If you need these features as well, the premium plan prices start at $1.46/month.

Drop by our full Keeper review to learn more.

Pros Unlimited free version

30-day premium free trial

Intuitive app

Free live chat support

Advanced encryption Cons Free version is restricted to one mobile device

Free version does not autofill passwords

5. Dashlane – free Mac password manager with a decent VPN

Cloud storage: No 2FA: Yes Platforms: Windows, macOS, Android, iOS Current deal: 🔥 Get Dashlane, save up to 25%!🔥

Visit Dashlane

Dashlane has one of the best free password manager for Mac plans, offering an unlimited free version, a 30-day premium free trial, and a 30-day money-back guarantee. However, it has no stand-alone desktop app outside of the Safari browser.

Security. Dashlane uses AES-256 encryption, just like other market-leading password managers, and offers unlimited password storage on all plans, although the free version only supports one device. Premium Dashlane users can access its VPN to encrypt their data while browsing, but the feature is unavailable during the free trial. In addition, when testing this VPN, we found it quite lacking when compared to standalone products like NordVPN or Surfshark.

Privacy. Like others on this list, Dashlane enforces zero-knowledge principles to protect password vaults from unauthorized access, even if it means Dashlane employees.

Features. Dashlane provides an impressive free Mac version with unlimited password storage, ] form-filling, password generator, and other necessities. However, you won’t get a dark web scanner with the free version.

Application. The Mac app is nothing short of comfortable. The free users can easily store any amount of passwords and autofill them on a single device, but premium members are privileged with a VPN and Identity Dashboard access for more elaborate Mac security.

If using a password manager on Safari only isn’t what you wish for, then you’ll have to invest in a Dashlane premium subscription to get various device support and a full feature package, including a VPN. Luckily, Dashlane premium plans start at $3.75/month.

Here's more information in our Dashlane review.

Pros Unlimited free version

Live chat support

Provides a paid VPN

30-day free trial

Secure notes Cons Restricted to Safari browser environment

No independent audit

How we tested best free password managers for Mac

Due to third-party app restrictions and software sandboxing, Macs are considered a generally secure operating system. However, its in-build iCloud Keychain password manager had serious vulnerability issues demanding a safer alternative.

Below are the criteria we used to pick Mac's best free password managers.

Vault encryption . A password manager is as good as its vault security. We only considered those free Mac password managers that use at least the industry standard AES-256 encryption or even improve it, like NordPass and Keeper.

. A password manager is as good as its vault security. We only considered those free Mac password managers that use at least the industry standard AES-256 encryption or even improve it, like NordPass and Keeper. iOS sync . Most people use multiple Apple devices, so having a comfortable Mac application and an excellent iOS version is beneficial, including a functional Safari browser extension.

. Most people use multiple Apple devices, so having a comfortable Mac application and an excellent iOS version is beneficial, including a functional Safari browser extension. Transparency . Only reputable brands that are transparent about their source of income make this list to avoid apps that gather and sell user data. Furthermore, an independent third-party zero-knowledge architecture audit is a significant advantage.

. Only reputable brands that are transparent about their source of income make this list to avoid apps that gather and sell user data. Furthermore, an independent third-party zero-knowledge architecture audit is a significant advantage. Features . The best free password managers for Mac should outshine the in-built iCloud Keychain. We looked for features like dark web monitor, multi-factor authentication, form-filling, responsive customer support, and additional cybersecurity benefits.

. The best free password managers for Mac should outshine the in-built iCloud Keychain. We looked for features like dark web monitor, multi-factor authentication, form-filling, responsive customer support, and additional cybersecurity benefits. Pricing. Although all nominees either have an unlimited free version or a sufficient free trial, we also considered the premium version benefits compared to subscription costs.

Best free password managers for Mac compared

NordPass 1Password RoboForm Keeper Dashlane Logo Rating 4.9 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 4.6 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 4.7 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 4.8 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 4.5 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Free version Yes 14-day trial Yes Yes, 30-day trial Yes Advanced encryption ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ MFA ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Unlimited password storage ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS Windows, macOS, Android, iOS Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS Windows, macOS, Android, iOS Free customer support ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅

Is free password manager for Mac reliable

Using a free password manager is better than not using any. However, our tests revealed that the best password manager for Mac comes from paid providers as an unlimited free version or a premium free trial. As the saying goes, if something is free – you are the product. Sharing your passwords with an unreliable third party that would later sell them on the darknet is a scary thought, and you can be sure it won't happen with our recommendations!

On the other hand, using a freemium Mac password manager or a money-back guarantee is an excellent way to improve Mac security without spending extra. Luckily, most worthwhile Mac password managers offer free features to try out or even provide functional and unlimited free versions, although restricted to a single device most of the time.

How to set up a password manager on Mac for free

Like most Apple apps, the best free password managers for Mac and iPhone are very easy to install. Here's how to ensure your Mac password safety for free in six quick steps:

Pick a professional Mac password manager. We recommend an unlimited NordPass free version Visit Apple App Store and find the chosen software Download and install it on your Mac Launch the app and follow the registration instructions Choose a secure master password, and don't lose it Secure your Mac credentials for free!

View NordPass

Conclusion

Don't take Mac security for granted, as there is more and more malware aimed at Apple's walled garden. Particularly worrisome is the recent news of a new MacStealer malware designed to extract credentials from iCloud Keychain.

We recommend using a reputable free password manager for Mac before your logins end up in the wrong hands. NordPass is by far the best free password manager for Mac that offers an outstanding free version, advanced vault encryption, and a fully-developed Mac app we fell in love with.

Although free cybersecurity software is beneficial if you're mindful about it, best-paid Mac password managers provide even more benefits to secure your device from outside threats. The best part is that you can try them all out and decide later whether you want to commit fully!

Best password manager deals this week:

Related password managers guides from Cybernews:

FAQs