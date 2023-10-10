Billions, a show that weaves a thrilling narrative of power and wealth, has captivated audiences since its premiere in 2016. Set in the world of high finance, the series offers a gripping exploration of the games played by the ultra-rich. Unfortunately, you might find it unavailable in your local Netflix library.

Billions isn’t available on many Netflix libraries, including the US and UK. Luckily, it's available in Japan, Argentina, and a few other Netflix libraries, with five out of the seven seasons. By using a VPN and switching your virtual location to Japan or Argentina, you’ll be able to enjoy this exciting series seamlessly.

VPNs not only bypass geographic restrictions. They also provide an extra layer of security, keeping your data safe. A robust VPN will allow you to change your online location and access your favorite content, at the same time protecting your online privacy. For this, we’ve selected the best VPNs for streaming Billions and made a simple guide on how to access Netflix from anywhere.

How to watch Billions on Netflix with a VPN:

Find a reliable VPN and install the app. We recommend NordVPN, now 68% OFF Log in to the app or create an account On the app, connect to a server where Billions is available, e.g. Japan Open Netflix and watch Billions from any location!

Why do you need a VPN to watch Billions on Netflix?

Billions isn’t available on Netflix in several countries, including the US, due to the complexities of licensing and distribution rights. However, it’s available in Japan and Argentina, where viewers can enjoy up to five seasons of the show. This is where a reliable VPN comes in handy.

A VPN allows you to mask your actual location and appear as though you're browsing from a different country. By using a VPN, you can change your virtual location to Japan or Argentina and access Billions on Netflix from anywhere. This way, you not only unlock Billions but also any other content, specific to that region.

Watch Billions in 2023 Original release: January 17, 2016 Number of seasons: 7

It's not just about gaining access to Billions – a VPN also enhances your online security by encrypting your internet connection, making it harder for third parties to track your online activities. So, with a secure VPN, you can watch Billions from anywhere knowing you’re protected.

Best VPNs to watch Billions on Netflix in 2023

NordVPN – excellent VPN to watch Billions on Netflix from anywhere Surfshark – reliable VPN for streaming Billions on unlimited devices Atlas VPN – affordable VPN to watch Billions on Netflix in 2023

It's essential to know that not every VPN has the capacity to bypass Netflix's restrictions. With that in mind, we've tested over 30 providers to bring you the top three VPNs that excel in unblocking Netflix and other streaming services.

Our selection is based on various factors including the server network, streaming capabilities, effectiveness in bypassing Netflix's geo-restrictions, performance, and other criteria. Here are the best VPNs to stream Billions on Netflix from anywhere:

1. NordVPN – best VPN to watch Billions on Netflix in 2023

Servers/countries: 5,800+ servers in 60 countries Streaming sites: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and more Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS Current deal: 🔥Get NordVPN with 68% OFF + 3 months FREE!🔥

Watch Billions with NordVPN

NordVPN tops our list as the ideal choice for watching Billions on Netflix. With over 5,800 servers across 60 countries, NordVPN ensures access to a variety of content libraries, including Billions on Netflix in Japan and a few other regions.

NordVPN effectively unblocks other popular streaming platforms such as Hulu, Max, BBC iPlayer, Channel 4, YouTube TV, and more. This ensures you never run out of content to enjoy, unrestricted by geo-blocks, no matter where you are.

A key feature of NordVPN is its proprietary tunneling protocol, NordLynx. It ensures speedy and smooth streaming, retaining most of the baseline speeds (we tested, and it retained around 90%) for a buffering-free experience. This means you can enjoy Billions and other shows in high quality with no interruptions.

NordVPN also offers a Smart DNS feature. If you have devices that don't support VPN connections, like smart TVs, Xbox, or PlayStation, you can still bypass this with Smart DNS and stream global content.

NordVPN prices start at $3.19/month. It allows up to six simultaneous connections and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, making it a risk-free option.

To find out more, head to our detailed NordVPN review.

Pros Unblocks Netflix effortlessly

Large server network

Excellent speeds

Smart DNS feature Cons Limited simultaneous connections

2. Surfshark – fast VPN for streaming Billions on multiple devices

Servers/countries:

3,200+ servers in 100 countries Streaming sites:

Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more Compatible with:

Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS Current deal:

🔥Get 85% OFF Surfshark + 2 months FREE🔥



Watch Billions with Surfshark

Surfshark is another reliable option for watching Billions on Netflix. Boasting more than 3,200 servers across 100 countries, Surfshark provides ample choice to find a server in a country where Billions is available on Netflix.

In addition to Netflix, Surfshark excels in unblocking other streaming services like Hulu, Max, BBC iPlayer, Channel 4, and YouTube TV, among others. This means you have a wealth of content to choose from, spanning multiple platforms.

One of the standout features of Surfshark is its high-speed connectivity, thanks to its WireGuard protocol. During our tests, Surfshark retained 86% of the baseline speed, enabling us to watch Billions in high definition, with no lagging or buffering.

Surfshark also offers the Smart DNS feature, allowing you to stream content on devices that don’t typically support VPN connections, such as smart TVs, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Surfshark's pricing starts from just $2.30/month, offering excellent value for money. Additionally, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, providing peace of mind as you explore its robust features and capabilities.

Check our in-house Surfshark review to learn more.

Pros Easily unblocks Netflix

Unlimited simultaneous connections

Wide range of server locations

WireGuard protocol Cons No free version

3. Atlas VPN – budget-friendly VPN to watch Billions on Netflix

Servers/countries: 1,000+ servers in 42 countries Streaming sites: Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, Android TV, Amazon Fire Stick Current deal: 🔥Get Atlas VPN, now 85% OFF + 3 months FREE!🔥

Watch Billions with Atlas VPN

Atlas VPN is anaffordable option for watching Billions on Netflix for those on a tighter budget. Despite having a smaller network of over 1,000 servers in 42 countries, Atlas VPN effectively unblocks various Netflix libraries, making it a decent choice for streaming.

On top of Netflix, Atlas VPN can easily access other streaming platforms like BBC iPlayer or YouTube TV, giving you a wider choice of content to stream online.

Atlas VPN employs the WireGuard protocol, ensuring fast connection speeds that facilitate smooth streaming. During our in-house tests, Atlas VPN retained 80% of the baseline speeds. It also provides servers dedicated to streaming, optimizing your viewing experience on Netflix.

In addition, Atlas VPN allows unlimited simultaneous device connections. It also includes a kill switch, split tunneling, and SafeBrowse feature, all of which strengthen your privacy online.

With prices starting at just $1.82/month, Atlas VPN offers excellent value for money. To top it off, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee making it a risk-free option for those who want to see if it fits their streaming needs.

Should you wish to learn more, check our full Atlas VPN review.

Pros Unblocks Netflix

Unlimited connections

Servers dedicated to streaming

Free version

Decent speeds Cons Smaller server fleet

Where to watch Billions online?

While Billions isn't available on Netflix in every region, the show is accessible on several other streaming platforms across the globe. Using a trustworthy VPN, you can access any other streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video or Paramount+. By doing so, you’ll find the most convenient way to watch Billions from anywhere.

Here are some options where you can find Billions online:

Streaming platform Country Netflix Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand Paramount+ US, UK, Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Switzerland Apple TV US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy Amazon Prime Video US, UK, Italy, Germany Stan Australia Sky UK, Spain, Switzerland Max Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Hungary, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania

There are plenty of options to choose from, although availability might change over time. Due to this, using a trustworthy VPN enables you to access content from anywhere hassle-free. Check out some of our in-depth guides on how to bypass geo-restrictions using a VPN:

To be able to access Billions from the US or anywhere else by changing your virtual location, it is crucial to use a reputable VPN, and for this we highly recommend NordVPN.

What else can you watch on Netflix with a VPN?

Netflix libraries vary by region due to licensing agreements, which can limit what content is available to you. Luckily, by using a reputable Netflix VPN, you can bypass these restrictions and access a wide variety of content from different Netflix libraries.

Here are some of the exclusive shows you can enjoy with the help of a VPN:

VPN not working while trying to watch Billions on Netflix?

Watching Billions on Netflix with a VPN should be an easy run, but there might be times when issues emerge. Various factors could be causing these problems, but most of them are easily resolvable.

Here are some common issues:

Netflix has identified and blocked your VPN's given IP address

your VPN's given IP address Your real IP address is leaking

The VPN you've chosen may not be able to bypass Netflix's location restrictions

Your browsing history reveals your actual location

Luckily, there are easy solutions to fix those issues to enjoy watching Billions on Netflix:

Try connecting to a different server

Delete cookies and cache from your browser

from your browser Reach out to your VPN provider's customer support for assistance

for assistance Consider switching to a different VPN provider, like NordVPN, known for its robust ability to bypass Netflix's geo-restrictions

By trying these solutions, you should be able to overcome any issues and enjoy watching Billions on Netflix with a VPN.

Can I use a free VPN to watch Billions on Netflix?

Yes, it's technically possible to use a free VPN to watch Billions on Netflix, however, we don’t recommend it. There are numerous reasons why it’s better to use a premium VPN vs a free one.

Free VPNs come with various limitations including data caps, fewer servers leading to overcrowding, and inability to unblock popular streaming services like Netflix. Additionally, free VPNs often come with intrusive pop-up ads, potential malware threats, and privacy concerns as they can log and sell your browsing data. Also, the limited number of servers might mean the free VPN doesn't have servers in countries where Billions is available.

Instead of opting for a free VPN, consider using a premium provider like NordVPN or Surfshark. These providers offer extensive server networks, robust privacy protections, and the ability to bypass Netflix's geo-restrictions. Moreover, they offer 30-day money-back guarantees and 7-day free trials, allowing you to use their services for free for up to a month.

NordVPN – offers a 7-day free trial for Android and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all devices

– offers a 7-day free trial for Android and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all devices Surfshark – offers a 7-day free trial for Android, iOS, and macOS and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all devices

Everything you should know about Billions

Billions is a captivating drama series that premiered on January 17, 2016. Over the span of seven engaging seasons, Billions has continued to fascinate audiences with its compelling narrative around the globe.

The plot delves into the high-stakes world of finance and power, chronicling the ongoing battle between Rhoades and Axelrod. Rhoades, a relentless prosecutor with a strong sense of justice, is determined to bring down Axe, a self-made billionaire who is not above bending the rules to increase his wealth.

The show masterfully explores the blurred lines between right and wrong in the pursuit of power and wealth, offering viewers an exciting, dramatic journey into the intricacies of the financial world.

Release date January 17, 2016 Number of seasons 7 Starring Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, Maggie Siff Created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, Andrew Ross Sorkin Awards Satellite Awards 2023 – Best Television Series

Final thoughts

While Billions is a highly engaging series, it's unfortunately not available on all Netflix libraries. Currently, only 11 Netflix regions have it available for streaming.

However, you don't have to miss out on this financial drama if you’re not in any of those countries. By using a reputable VPN, such as NordVPN, you can bypass these geographical restrictions and access the show from anywhere in the world. A reliable and robust VPN provider with a vast network of servers will allow you to enjoy Billions on Netflix without any hassle from around the world, all while ensuring your online privacy and security.

