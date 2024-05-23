Next-gen Alexa may come with an added cost

Amazon is getting ready to upstage the AI-powered voices of Google and OpenAI with its next-generation Alexa.

Amazon is working on an enhanced version of Alexa, which will also come with a monthly subscription fee.

The new smart speaker is planned for release this year, a decade after the American tech company first introduced Alexa in 2014.

The company has yet to reveal the price of Alexa’s yearly subscription, but it appears the service won’t be included in Prime’s $139 annual subscription package.

Alexa has been quite a novelty and a popular voice assistant for years. Nevertheless, its new upgrade will have to compete with well-established AI chatbots such as Google’s Gemini and OpenAI model, ChatGPT -40.

